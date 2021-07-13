Cancel
Benton County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog is expected over parts of eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri early this morning, especially where clouds can break. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. The fog will quickly dissipate after 7 to 8 AM. Motorists should exercise caution as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.

alerts.weather.gov

