Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Westmoreland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 417 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Harrison Township, or 8 miles northwest of Vandergrift, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kittanning... Lower Burrell Harrison Township... Natrona Heights Brackenridge... Ford City Leechburg... Freeport West Kittanning... West Leechburg West Hills... Manorville Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.