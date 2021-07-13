Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTH CENTRAL FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 219 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Dewey to 2 miles northeast of Burdock. Movement was east at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dewey, Pringle, Argyle, Cottonwood Springs Dam and Cascade Falls.