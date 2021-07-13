Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Nye A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO...SOUTHEASTERN INYO...NORTHWESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHERN NYE COUNTIES At 1029 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles north of Texas Springs Campground to near Tecopa to 13 miles northwest of Mountain Pass, moving west at 45 mph. Strongest winds have been north of Desert Rock where gusts to 50-57 mph were observed. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Pahrump, Beatty, Jean, Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Primm, Mercury, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings, Texas Springs Campground, Indian Springs, Mountain Springs, Mcwilliams Campground, Willow Creek Campground, Death Valley Junction, Amargosa Valley, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Dolomite Campground and Lathrop Wells. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 186. Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
