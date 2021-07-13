Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DODDRIDGE, SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 831 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.7 inches of rain have fallen. An additional rainfall amount expected 0.00 to 0.25 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Weston, Jackson Mill, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew and Horner. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 99 and 111. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN