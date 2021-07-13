Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog is expected over parts of eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri early this morning, especially where clouds can break. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. The fog will quickly dissipate after 7 to 8 AM. Motorists should exercise caution as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, MO
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
County
Clark County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Scotland County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Scotland Patchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
News Break
NWS
Related
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 1214 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Shore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND...WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amity, or 21 miles northwest of Arkadelphia, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glenwood... Amity Lofton... Bismarck Alpine... Point Cedar Bonnerdale... Welsh Rosboro
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Nye THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE...WESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHEASTERN NYE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM PDT/1000 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning continue to move southwest through far southern Clark County and southern Nye County. Additional, severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued. Gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Nye A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO...SOUTHEASTERN INYO...NORTHWESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHERN NYE COUNTIES At 1029 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles north of Texas Springs Campground to near Tecopa to 13 miles northwest of Mountain Pass, moving west at 45 mph. Strongest winds have been north of Desert Rock where gusts to 50-57 mph were observed. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Pahrump, Beatty, Jean, Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Primm, Mercury, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings, Texas Springs Campground, Indian Springs, Mountain Springs, Mcwilliams Campground, Willow Creek Campground, Death Valley Junction, Amargosa Valley, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Dolomite Campground and Lathrop Wells. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 186. Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 18. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Doddridge County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DODDRIDGE, SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 831 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.7 inches of rain have fallen. An additional rainfall amount expected 0.00 to 0.25 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Weston, Jackson Mill, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew and Horner. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 99 and 111. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARPER AND SOUTH CENTRAL KINGMAN COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Harper, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zenda, Spivey and Rago. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARPER AND SOUTH CENTRAL KINGMAN COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Harper, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zenda, Spivey and Rago. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Comanche, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Ford; Kiowa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Bucklin, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Ford, southwestern Kiowa, northwestern Comanche and northeastern Clark Counties.
Roberts County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR ROBERTS COUNTY At 515 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Lora to near Miami, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Miami, Codman and Lora. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Lelia Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Mclean, Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS...SOUTHWESTERN ALFALFA AND CENTRAL MAJOR COUNTIES At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Orienta, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairview, Cleo Springs and Orienta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 347 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Hemphill County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hemphill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Lora, or 11 miles south of Canadian, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Canadian. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 20:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM PDT/900 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning has continued to surge southwest across Clark County. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mohave, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM PDT/700 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 635 PM PDT/635 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Hoover Dam to 7 miles north of Cottonwood Cove Campground to near Big Bend Rec Area, moving west HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Searchlight, Cottonwood Cove, Cottonwood Cove Campground, Big Bend Rec Area, Cal-Nev-Ari, Dolan Springs and Golden Valley. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/ The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to 10 miles southeast of Haswell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy