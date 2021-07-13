Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog is expected over parts of eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri early this morning, especially where clouds can break. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. The fog will quickly dissipate after 7 to 8 AM. Motorists should exercise caution as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.alerts.weather.gov
