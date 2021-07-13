Cancel
Cars

New Vauxhall Astra launched with Plug in hybrid models and more

By Roland Hutchinson
The new Vauxhall Astra has been made official and the car gets a completely new design, engine options and more. The design looks interesting from the photos and the interior of the car looks impressive. The 2021 Astra will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

#Plug In Hybrid#Design#Vauxhall Astra#2021
