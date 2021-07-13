New Vauxhall Astra launched with Plug in hybrid models and more

With the S 580 e (combined fuel consumption: 1.5-1.1 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 33.0-26.0 g/km, combined electrical consumption: 22.0-20.2 kWh/100 km)[1] the fourth generation of the hybrid drive system is now celebrating its premiere in the S-Class. The plug-in hybrid is available to order, in both short and long wheelbase versions, with price starting at 123,736 euros[2]. The range of engines has just recently been enhanced by the addition of the mild hybrid S 580 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 10.6-10.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 242-228 g/km)[3]. This V8 petrol engine with integrated second-generation starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system is also available with both wheelbases, with prices starting at 126,366.10 euros2. For the modification year, Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the equipment of its flagship. The E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension is now available. Also new safety and comfort options that are already familiar from the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. For example the MBUX Interior Assistant and the seat belt feeder for the rear.