Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Credits Metal For Helping Him Deal With Abusive Childhood
Metallica's Kirk Hammett credits metal for saving him from an abusive childhood. During an appearance on Backstaged: The Devil In Metal Podcast, Hammett spoke candidly about the role music ended up playing for him growing up: "I had a bad childhood. I experienced a lot of darkness early on in my life that I probably shouldn't have been exposed to. Unfortunate things happened to me as a child. And so that real-life darkness came to me way too early in my life. Basically, guitar playing and music saved my life. And it was a type of therapy for me. It made me feel better when I knew that I wasn't feeling great. And I was so young. I didn't understand why I was feeling this way. And I didn't know this was because of circumstances and situations. I didn't put that together."940wfaw.com
