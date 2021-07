Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.