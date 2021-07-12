Sammy Hagar Says He’s On A ‘Writing Spree’

Sammy Hagar did not mince words about David Lee Roth at all in a new interview. The Red Rocker spoke at length about Diamond Dave in an interview on Inside With Paulo Baron. When asked about the differences between him and Roth, Hagar said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “[David is] a real character. He’s a showman. He’s all show. I enjoy him. But you talk about cringing. I can’t imagine how he feels when he looks at some of them old videos, the way he was dancing and moving, and the way he was singing live sometimes. I don’t know how he feels about all that, but I don’t think he cares…He’s very much into himself, very much into being a showman and doesn’t really care. I don’t know what he cares about; I really don’t. I don’t know him. I have no idea who that guy is; I don’t think anyone does. But he entertains me. I enjoy watching him do stupid s—.”