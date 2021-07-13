Balu Forge Industries Ltd. announces impressive results

Riskified Ltd., a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced the launch of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 Class A ordinary shares. The offering consists of 17,300,000 Class A ordinary shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A ordinary shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,625,000 Class A ordinary shares from Riskified at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. Riskified intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RSKD”.
