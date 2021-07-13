Understanding the Seasonal Order of the SARIMA Model

Local 3D Model Streaming Service — Without Using ArcGIS Enterprise. In the recent Geo Data Science projects, the 3D geovisualization tool plays an important role in several application domains such as urban planning, indoor/outdoor pedestrian navigation, environmental simulations, cultural heritage, or facility management [1] In recent years, ESRI has developed I3S or indexed 3D scene layer which is the delivery format specification for scene layers. It aims to be used to represent different types of 3D data such as 3D building models, integrated mesh, point clouds, and much more. The advantage of I3S is its ability to stream large 3D datasets through the web with high performance and scalability. [2] Also, the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) has approved I3S as a Community Standard which was publicly released in September 2017 [3] Personally, I love using I3S as it is easy to use and the service can be consumed by ArcGIS for JavaScript or other web visualization libraries such as Deck.gl or Game Engine such as Unreal Engine or Unity3D.
