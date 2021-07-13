Cancel
Understanding the Seasonal Order of the SARIMA Model

Cover picture for the articleA quick overview and a ready-to-run code to understand the (D, P, Q,M) seasonal order of the SARIMA model of the Python statsmodels library. Some months ago, I wrote an article, which described the full process to build a SARIMA model for time series forecasting. In that article, I explained how to tune the p, d and q order of a SARIMA model and I evaluated the performance of the trained model in terms of NRMSE.

