10 biggest concerts in Charlotte still to come in 2021

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte the rest of the year.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below (other than Garth Brooks, who does not have music on Spotify):

August 12: Chris Stapleton , Elle King, Kendell Marvel

The five-time Grammy winner released his fourth studio album, Starting Over, last November.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7pm

Tickets: $69.74-$160

August 21: Alanis Morissette , Garbage, Liz Phair

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, hit the number one spot in Billboard’s Top Rock Albums in its first week out.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7pm

Tickets: $60-$311

September 8: Maroon 5 , Blackbear

Adam Levine and company visit Charlotte again just three years after a performance at Spectrum Center.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7pm

Tickets: $39.50-$310

September 11: Lil Baby , Lil Durk

The Atlanta rapper’s 2020 release, My Turn, landed at the top of the charts and earned him two Grammy nominations.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: $39.50-$279

September 11: Marc Anthony

One of the biggest names in Latin music will perform in one of the first full-capacity events at the uptown arena.

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 8pm

Tickets: $64.50-$449

September 19: Willie Nelson , Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price

The 88-year-old legend is still at it, bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the Queen City.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 5 pm

Tickets: $24.75-$760

September 25: Garth Brooks

The first concert at the stadium in the David Tepper era sold out all 74,000 tickets in just 90 minutes.

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 7pm

Tickets: SOLD OUT (tickets on StubHub start at $186 )

October 1-3: Tuck Fest with Dawes and more

Tuck Fest returns to the USNWC after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Acts include Hiss Golden Messenger, Ida Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers,Boy Named Banjo, Birdtalker, Neal Francis, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Ona, Oliver Hazard

Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center

Time: Schedule TBD

Tickets: FREE

Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann bring the band to Charlotte for the fourth time.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

Time: 7pm

Tickets: $51.50-$789

November 20: Genesis

The English rock band has reunited after a 14-year hiatus, and will perform in what should be a sold-out Spectrum Center.

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 8pm

Tickets: $78.50-$350

