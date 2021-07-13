10 biggest concerts in Charlotte still to come in 2021
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte the rest of the year.
First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below (other than Garth Brooks, who does not have music on Spotify):
August 12: Chris Stapleton , Elle King, Kendell Marvel
The five-time Grammy winner released his fourth studio album, Starting Over, last November.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $69.74-$160
August 21: Alanis Morissette , Garbage, Liz Phair
The Canadian-American singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, hit the number one spot in Billboard’s Top Rock Albums in its first week out.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $60-$311
September 8: Maroon 5 , Blackbear
Adam Levine and company visit Charlotte again just three years after a performance at Spectrum Center.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $39.50-$310
September 11: Lil Baby , Lil Durk
The Atlanta rapper’s 2020 release, My Turn, landed at the top of the charts and earned him two Grammy nominations.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: $39.50-$279
September 11: Marc Anthony
One of the biggest names in Latin music will perform in one of the first full-capacity events at the uptown arena.
Location: Spectrum Center
Time: 8pm
Tickets: $64.50-$449
September 19: Willie Nelson , Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price
The 88-year-old legend is still at it, bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the Queen City.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 5 pm
Tickets: $24.75-$760
September 25: Garth Brooks
The first concert at the stadium in the David Tepper era sold out all 74,000 tickets in just 90 minutes.
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Time: 7pm
Tickets: SOLD OUT (tickets on StubHub start at $186 )
October 1-3: Tuck Fest with Dawes and more
Tuck Fest returns to the USNWC after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Acts include Hiss Golden Messenger, Ida Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers,Boy Named Banjo, Birdtalker, Neal Francis, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Ona, Oliver Hazard
Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center
Time: Schedule TBD
Tickets: FREE
October 11: Dead & Company
Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann bring the band to Charlotte for the fourth time.
Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $51.50-$789
November 20: Genesis
The English rock band has reunited after a 14-year hiatus, and will perform in what should be a sold-out Spectrum Center.
Location: Spectrum Center
Time: 8pm
Tickets: $78.50-$350
