Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

10 biggest concerts in Charlotte still to come in 2021

By Emma Way
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqEXU_0avBrExk00

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. Live music is back and better than ever. Let CEENTA make sure your ears are hearing every single music note with their state-of-the-art audiology services. Plus, don’t sleep on their online scheduling .

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte the rest of the year.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below (other than Garth Brooks, who does not have music on Spotify):

August 12: Chris Stapleton , Elle King, Kendell Marvel

The five-time Grammy winner released his fourth studio album, Starting Over, last November.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $69.74-$160

August 21: Alanis Morissette , Garbage, Liz Phair

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, hit the number one spot in Billboard’s Top Rock Albums in its first week out.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $60-$311

September 8: Maroon 5 , Blackbear

Adam Levine and company visit Charlotte again just three years after a performance at Spectrum Center.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $39.50-$310

September 11: Lil Baby , Lil Durk

The Atlanta rapper’s 2020 release, My Turn, landed at the top of the charts and earned him two Grammy nominations.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: $39.50-$279

September 11: Marc Anthony

One of the biggest names in Latin music will perform in one of the first full-capacity events at the uptown arena.

Location: Spectrum Center
Time: 8pm
Tickets: $64.50-$449

September 19: Willie Nelson , Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price

The 88-year-old legend is still at it, bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the Queen City.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 5 pm
Tickets: $24.75-$760

September 25: Garth Brooks

The first concert at the stadium in the David Tepper era sold out all 74,000 tickets in just 90 minutes.

Location: Bank of America Stadium
Time: 7pm
Tickets: SOLD OUT (tickets on StubHub start at $186 )

October 1-3: Tuck Fest with Dawes and more

Tuck Fest returns to the USNWC after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Acts include Hiss Golden Messenger, Ida Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers,Boy Named Banjo, Birdtalker, Neal Francis, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Ona, Oliver Hazard

Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center
Time: Schedule TBD
Tickets: FREE

October 11: Dead & Company

Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann bring the band to Charlotte for the fourth time.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $51.50-$789

November 20: Genesis

The English rock band has reunited after a 14-year hiatus, and will perform in what should be a sold-out Spectrum Center.

Location: Spectrum Center
Time: 8pm
Tickets: $78.50-$350

The post 10 biggest concerts in Charlotte still to come in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
547
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
David Tepper
Person
Margo Price
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Liz Phair
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Bob Weir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Music Festival#Live Music#Latin Music#Ceenta#Canadian#Billboard#Gov#Stubhub#Usnwc#Steep Canyon Rangers#Ona#Dead Company#Grateful Dead#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekday Planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by Hungry Harvest produce delivery, Harness the power of plants with home delivery of fresh fruits, vegetables and grocery staples at a price you can afford. Get 50% off your first harvest box with code AXIOS50. MONDAY, JULY 26 Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at Camp North End 1774 Statesville Ave. (Ford […] The post Axios Weekday Planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

This fine dining restaurant overlooks Charlotte Motor Speedway

A white tablecloth restaurant overlooking Charlotte Motor Speedway is now open for lunch and dinner. Details: The Speedway Club restaurant is one of the Charlotte area’s most unique dining experiences, especially for lovers of NASCAR and fine dining. It’s technically a members-only restaurant, but it’s open for nonmembers this summer as it revamps its membership […] The post This fine dining restaurant overlooks Charlotte Motor Speedway appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s Midwood Smokehouse opening new restaurant in Raleigh

Midwood Smokehouse is headed to Raleigh. The popular barbecue restaurant will serve up its burnt ends and bacon-wrapped jalapeños in a sixth location by early 2022 in Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow development. It’s the local chain’s first location in the capital city and second outside of the Charlotte area. Why it matters: Charlotte isn’t known for its […] The post Charlotte’s Midwood Smokehouse opening new restaurant in Raleigh appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Quick list of 10 breweries that’ll open in Charlotte in 2021

Charlotte has more than 30 breweries — and more continue to open despite a pandemic. Here’s a list of 10 breweries that plan to open this year, with two bonus breweries for 2022. Recently opened: The latest opening for Charlotte’s brewery scene was Vaulted Oak — a former bank converted into a brewery — which opened […] The post Quick list of 10 breweries that’ll open in Charlotte in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

“Unicorn” rapper Elevator Jay aims to preserve Charlotte’s culture through music

Elevator Jay is a fishing, DJing, horse-riding rapper who prides himself on staying true to his Charlotte roots, which run deep through “The Ford” and wrap farther south into Union County. Why it matters: Jay, who started rapping at age 12, says Charlotte’s rapid growth has made natives like himself seem like unicorns in most spaces, […] The post “Unicorn” rapper Elevator Jay aims to preserve Charlotte’s culture through music appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

12 best French fries in Charlotte

Editors’ note: This guide was first published May 2016 and last updated July 12, 2021. Sadly, National Fry Day does not fall on a Friday this year (bummer), but in our book, every day is Fry-day. Here’s our list of the 12 best fries in Charlotte from each fry category. (Listed in no particular order). […] The post 12 best French fries in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Luxury consignment boutique Street Commerce now open near Uptown

Street Commerce specializes in designer clothing and accessories, and founder Clinton Love and manager Alessandro Marculino are focused on pushing Charlotte (fashion) forward. Why it matters: The fashion industry is having a reckoning, with calls to create more sustainable and inclusive practices. Street Commerce embraces global fashion but, as a consignment shop, offers it in […] The post Luxury consignment boutique Street Commerce now open near Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 23 fun things to do this weekend in Charlotte

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Tuesday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JULY 9 90. PM thunderstorms. 54% chance of rain. Queen Charlotte Fair […] The post Axios Weekender: 23 fun things to do this weekend in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Got to be “two-something to do something” at this Charlotte boutique

Summer Lucille unapologetically offers an exclusively plus-size clothing line called Juicy Body Goddess. The boutique owner enthusiastically greets customers with her signature line “welcome to Juicy, where you got to be two-something to do something” as they walk, or dance, into her store, which also serves as a safe place for marginalized women. Driving the news: […] The post Got to be “two-something to do something” at this Charlotte boutique appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

The 25 most anticipated new restaurants and bars in 2021

This article was last updated on July 6, 2021. What’s opening soon in Charlotte? Here’s a quick breakdown of the 25 most anticipated new restaurants, bars and breweries opening in the coming months. Despite the staffing shortages that are prevalent across the country, restaurants are still opening. [Go deeper: Behind the restaurant industry’s drive to pay […] The post The 25 most anticipated new restaurants and bars in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Take a hot air balloon ride 1,500 feet above Charlotte for $250

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Kentucky-based SkyCab Balloon Promotions recently expanded to the Charlotte area, offering 1-hour flights for $250+ per person. A hot air balloon ride has long been on my bucket list, so I decided […] The post Take a hot air balloon ride 1,500 feet above Charlotte for $250 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Top 10 fried chicken spots in Charlotte

In the south, every day is a good day to enjoy fried chicken. Even in a world without Price’s Chicken Coop, Charlotte is still home to a number of great fried chicken spots. Here’s our top 10. Disagree? Shoutout your favorite on social media or send us an email at charlotte@axios.com. (Editor’s note: This is […] The post Top 10 fried chicken spots in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

35 iconic restaurants that have been serving Charlotte for 20+ years

New restaurants are opening every day in Charlotte, it seems, and that makes it easy to overlook the classics. Why it matters: Charlotte’s longstanding restaurants helped make the city’s food scene what it’s grown to be today. Often new restaurants draw inspiration from these classics. Driving the news: Every time one of these iconic restaurants […] The post 35 iconic restaurants that have been serving Charlotte for 20+ years appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Charlotte landmarks

This story is proudly presented by Bojangles. You don’t have to be a Charlotte pop culture genius to know the best place in the city to get chicken and biscuits is Bojangles. Fun fact: They’ve been serving their famous combo in the Queen City since 1977. Charlotte is changing quickly, and it can be hard […] The post QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Charlotte landmarks appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 19 fun things to do this 4th of July weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Tuesday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JULY 2 77. Scattered thunderstorms. 55% chance of rain. […] The post Axios Weekender: 19 fun things to do this 4th of July weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Why Urban One believes in WBT’s conservative talk format

When Urban One — the country’s largest Black-owned media company targeting Black audiences — acquired local conservative talk channel WBT last fall, station employees and media observers wondered whether the new bosses would change the format. They haven’t, and they don’t intend to, Urban One’s radio division CEO David Kantor tells me. All they want to do […] The post Why Urban One believes in WBT’s conservative talk format appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy