Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Top Five Machine Learning Methods to Forecast Demand for New Products

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd why XGBoost performed so well in a recent study. Forecasting future fashion demands is valuable and complicated. It’s valuable because of the opportunity cost to a retailer being prepared, or not, to sell the next high-demand item. Moreover, if they mis-predict demand, they must pay for the merchandise and probably pay in some form to liquidate unsold items.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ensemble Learning#Big Data#Available For Sale#Myntra#Indian#Gbrt#Lgbm#Catboost#Mlp#Lstm#Sagemaker#Dmlc#Xgboost#Java#Jvm#Gbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Python
Related
Pythontowardsdatascience.com

If you thought predictive analytics in HR would be smooth sailing after mastering machine learning, think again!

Sometime back, I wouldn’t have imagined writing on topics like predictive analytics and machine learning. It all used to seem too magical, far too difficult, and nearly impossible to get anywhere close to, especially in the world of HR! This write-up aims to uncover some golden lessons, shed light in some dark places and hopefully help catapult your success if you’re a first-timer in this area of work within HR analytics. The wisdom here comes from learning the hard way after being thrown into the fire pit, actually having to make predictions for a business problem. If you’re in such a position or just curious but procrastinating until such a task becomes important and urgent, having no prior knowledge on where to start, how to make progress, what is needed, and how everything can come together to the finish line, be rest assured that it is definitely doable, just watch out for the hidden pitfalls and prepare to make your move.
Coding & ProgrammingAPS physics

Predicting amplitude death with machine learning

In nonlinear dynamics, a parameter drift can lead to a sudden and complete cessation of the oscillations of the state variables—the phenomenon of amplitude death. The underlying bifurcation is one at which the system settles into a steady state from chaotic or regular oscillations. As the normal functioning of many physical, biological, and physiological systems hinges on oscillations, amplitude death is undesired. To predict amplitude death in advance of its occurrence based solely on oscillatory time series collected while the system still functions normally is a challenge problem. We exploit machine learning to meet this challenge. In particular, we develop the scheme of “parameter-aware” reservoir computing, where training is conducted for a small number of bifurcation parameter values in the oscillatory regime to enable prediction upon a parameter drift into the regime of amplitude death. We demonstrate successful prediction of amplitude death for three prototypical dynamical systems in which the transition to death is preceded by either chaotic or regular oscillations. Because of the completely data-driven nature of the prediction framework, potential applications to real-world systems can be anticipated.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Mastering XGBoost

XGBoost is, at its simplest, a super-optimized gradient descent and boosting algorithm that is unusually fast and accurate. This “super optimization” occurs by combining a batch gradient descent function, as described above here, and a penalty for model complexity (a.k.a. regression tree function); however, it typically only applies to one type of machine learning model –
Softwareknowtechie.com

Balancing mobile engineering with machine learning

Mobile engineering is a lucrative career for those who put the time into acquiring the skills and certifications needed to make it out there. It becomes a whole different ball game when you add machine learning into the mix, which is its own vertical in its own right, with its own set of unique skill sets.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

What is Adversarial Machine Learning?

An introduction to manipulating machine learning models. Machine learning models are complicated things and, often, we can have a poor understanding of how they make predictions. This can leave hidden weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. They could trick the model into making incorrect predictions or give away sensitive information. Fake data could even be used to corrupt models without us knowing. The field of adversarial machine learning aims to address these weaknesses.
Computer Sciencetheiet.org

Should we trust machine learning?

Machine learning plays a huge part in our lives, but as author Brian Christian asks in his new book, are these algorithms treating us fairly?. For better or worse, says Brian Christian, questions that link ethics and technology, particularly in the field of machine learning “are not going away. In some ways I see this as one of the defining challenges of the decade ahead of us.” By ‘this’ he is referring to the core subject of his new book ‘The Alignment Problem’, which tackles the question of how we can ensure that the growth industry of machine learning “is behaving in the way we expect it to. How do we make sure that we can trust it and that we are safe and comfortable?”
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Variational methods for characterizing matrix product operator symmetries

We present a method of extracting information about topological order from the ground state of a strongly correlated two-dimensional system represented by an infinite projected entangled pair state (iPEPS). As in Phys. Rev. B 101, 041108 (2020) and 102, 235112 (2020) we begin by determining symmetries of the iPEPS represented by infinite matrix product operators (iMPO) that map between the different iPEPS transfer matrix fixed points, to which we apply the fundamental theorem of MPS to find zipper tensors between products of iMPO's that encode fusion properties of the anyons. The zippers can be combined to extract topological $F$-symbols of the underlying fusion category, which unequivocally identify the topological order of the ground state. We bring the $F$-symbols to the canonical gauge, as well as compute the Drinfeld center of this unitary fusion category to extract the topological $S$ and $T$ matrices encoding mutual- and self-statistics of the emergent anyons. The algorithm is applied to Abelian toric code, double semion and twisted quantum double of $Z_3$, as well as to non-Abelian double Fibonacci, double Ising, and quantum double of $S_3$ and ${\rm Rep}(S_3)$ string net models.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

What is dbt?

Your guide to analytics engineering and the tool that created it. A little over a year ago I transferred into a new data engineering role in a different part of the company I was at. I knew going into it that I would be working with a lot more Python and SQL than I did in my previous role. Being a lover of data and analytics, this was exciting. I had never actually used SQL in my engineering roles at that company and now was the opportunity to improve my skills.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

Your Machine Learning Portfolio Is Your Passport

We wouldn’t attempt to travel to another country without our passport, so why would you try to move around the machine learning industry without a portfolio? It doesn’t make sense. Your portfolio is the most important asset when trying to navigate the machine learning industry, and building one isn’t as hard as you may think.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

2 Types of Duplicate Features in Machine Learning

Two things distinguish top data scientists from others in most cases: Feature Creation and Feature Selection. i.e., creating features that capture deeper/hidden insights about the business or customer and then making the right choices about which features to choose for your model. Importance of Feature Selection in Machine Learning. Feature...
Science Daily

Projecting bond properties with machine learning

Designing materials that have the necessary properties to fulfill specific functions is a challenge faced by researchers working in areas from catalysis to solar cells. To speed up development processes, modeling approaches can be used to predict information to guide refinements. Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have developed a machine learning model to determine characteristics of bonded and adsorbed materials based on parameters of the individual components. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Express.
Computersarxiv.org

Declarative Machine Learning Systems

In the last years machine learning (ML) has moved from a academic endeavor to a pervasive technology adopted in almost every aspect of computing. ML-powered products are now embedded in our digital lives: from recommendations of what to watch, to divining our search intent, to powering virtual assistants in consumer and enterprise settings. Recent successes in applying ML in natural sciences revealed that ML can be used to tackle some of the hardest real-world problems humanity faces today. For these reasons ML has become central in the strategy of tech companies and has gathered even more attention from academia than ever before. Despite these successes, what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning. Right now the people training and using ML models are expert developers working within large organizations, but we believe the next wave of ML systems will allow a larger amount of people, potentially without coding skills, to perform the same tasks. These new ML systems will not require users to fully understand all the details of how models are trained and utilized for obtaining predictions. Declarative interfaces are well suited for this goal, by hiding complexity and favouring separation of interests, and can lead to increased productivity. We worked on such abstract interfaces by developing two declarative ML systems, Overton and Ludwig, that require users to declare only their data schema (names and types of inputs) and tasks rather then writing low level ML code. In this article we will describe how ML systems are currently structured, highlight important factors for their success and adoption, what are the issues current ML systems are facing and how the systems we developed addressed them. Finally we will talk about learnings from the development of ML systems throughout the years and how we believe the next generation of ML systems will look like.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Deploying a Machine Learning Model as an API on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

From Source Code in a GitHub repository with Flask, Scikit-Learn and Docker. Machine and Deep Learning applications have become more popular than ever. As we have seen previously, the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, helps data scientists and developers to really focus on the value using their preferred tools by bringing additional security controls in place and make environments much easier to manage. It provides the ability to deploy, serve, secure and optimize machine learning models at enterprise-scale and highly available clusters allowing data scientists to focus on the value of data. We can install Red Hat OpenShift clusters in the cloud using managed services (Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Azure Red Hat OpenShift) or we can run them on our own by installing from another cloud provider (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Platform agnostic). We also have the possibility to create clusters on supported infrastructure (Bare Metal, IBM Z, Power, Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization, vSphere, Platform agonistic) or a minimal cluster on our laptop which is useful for local development and testing (MacOS, Linux, Windows). Lot of freedom here.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Considerations when choosing a machine learning model

Contrary to what many believe, the machine learning model with the best performance is not necessarily the best solution. In Kaggle competitions, performance is all you need. In real-life situations, it’s just another factor to consider. Let’s start with the model's performance and revisit some of the other considerations to...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Causal Reasoning in Machine Learning

Thanks to recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are now able to leverage Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies in both academic and commercial applications. Although, relying just on correlations between the different features, can possibly lead to wrong conclusions since correlation does not necessarily imply causation. Two of the main limitations of nowadays Machine Learning and Deep Learning models are:
Data Privacytowardsdatascience.com

Ethical Data Work: Lessons on Technical Data Protection

Note from Towards Data Science’s editors: While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we can’t validate every author’s contribution. The author of this post reiterates that he is not giving legal advice. See our Reader Terms for details. Introduction. Being data scientists...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

How to Frame a Product Goal as a Machine Learning Problem

Reducing the risk of tackling machine learning projects. Some things are best taught through experience. Such is the case for many tasks in Machine Learning. Machine Learning allows us to learn from large amounts of data and use mathematical formulations to solve problems by optimizing for a given objective. In contrast, traditional programming expects a programmer to write step-by-step instructions to describe how to solve a problem.
arxiv.org

Diversity in Sociotechnical Machine Learning Systems

There has been a surge of recent interest in sociocultural diversity in machine learning (ML) research, with researchers (i) examining the benefits of diversity as an organizational solution for alleviating problems with algorithmic bias, and (ii) proposing measures and methods for implementing diversity as a design desideratum in the construction of predictive algorithms. Currently, however, there is a gap between discussions of measures and benefits of diversity in ML, on the one hand, and the broader research on the underlying concepts of diversity and the precise mechanisms of its functional benefits, on the other. This gap is problematic because diversity is not a monolithic concept. Rather, different concepts of diversity are based on distinct rationales that should inform how we measure diversity in a given context. Similarly, the lack of specificity about the precise mechanisms underpinning diversity's potential benefits can result in uninformative generalities, invalid experimental designs, and illicit interpretations of findings. In this work, we draw on research in philosophy, psychology, and social and organizational sciences to make three contributions: First, we introduce a taxonomy of different diversity concepts from philosophy of science, and explicate the distinct epistemic and political rationales underlying these concepts. Second, we provide an overview of mechanisms by which diversity can benefit group performance. Third, we situate these taxonomies--of concepts and mechanisms--in the lifecycle of sociotechnical ML systems and make a case for their usefulness in fair and accountable ML. We do so by illustrating how they clarify the discourse around diversity in the context of ML systems, promote the formulation of more precise research questions about diversity's impact, and provide conceptual tools to further advance research and practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy