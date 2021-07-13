Flexi Season tickets sow confusion for commuters

LONDON (AP) — Britain is bracing for acrimony on Monday, when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. Donning a mask in many places will stop being an order and become a request. Already, people are divided about how to respond, with some saying they will ditch their face coverings and others vowing to keep wearing them. As cases and deaths rise again in the U.K., the government is urging people to exercise caution. The debate is the latest sign of how the humble face mask has become a highly charged focus of debate, confusion and even anger around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.