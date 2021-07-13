Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another round of showers and storms, hot & muggy days continue

By Kylee Miller
FOX Carolina
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore rain and showers are on the way today and this trend will continue for the rest of the work-week. Keep the umbrella nearby! We break down your forecast below. Today and tomorrow we're looking at a slight chance for showers and storms, about a 30-40% coverage. It will be quite warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Tomorrow gets hotter, reaching the 80s to 90 degrees with another round of passing storms.

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Fox Carolina News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy