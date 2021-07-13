Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Correction to: miR-330-5p targets SPRY2 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma progression via MAPK/ERK signaling

By Shuai Xiao, Mengyuan Yang, Hao Yang, Ruimin Chang, Feng Fang, Lianyue Yang
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese authors contributed equally: Shuai Xiao, Mengyuan Yang, Hao Yang. Liver Cancer Laboratory, Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. Shuai Xiao, Hao Yang, Ruimin Chang, Feng Fang & Lianyue Yang. Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. Open Access...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatocellular Carcinoma#Erk#Creative Commons License#Mapk Erk#Cancer Laboratory#Feng Fang#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Worldsciencealert.com

First Known Case of a Patient With Two Different COVID-19 Variants Was Just Reported

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from COVID-19 in March contracted both the UK and South African strain simultaneously, researchers said at a press conference on Sunday. Her case, which was discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) as part of Belgian research, is believed to be the first of its kind.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
ScienceNature.com

A novel dephosphorylation targeting chimera selectively promoting tau removal in tauopathies

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 269 (2021) Cite this article. Intraneuronal accumulation of hyperphosphorylated tau is a hallmark pathology shown in over twenty neurodegenerative disorders, collectively termed as tauopathies, including the most common Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Therefore, selectively removing or reducing hyperphosphorylated tau is promising for therapies of AD and other tauopathies. Here, we designed and synthesized a novel DEPhosphorylation TArgeting Chimera (DEPTAC) to specifically facilitate the binding of tau to Bα-subunit-containing protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A-Bα), the most active tau phosphatase in the brain. The DEPTAC exhibited high efficiency in dephosphorylating tau at multiple AD-associated sites and preventing tau accumulation both in vitro and in vivo. Further studies revealed that DEPTAC significantly improved microtubule assembly, neurite plasticity, and hippocampus-dependent learning and memory in transgenic mice with inducible overexpression of truncated and neurotoxic human tau N368. Our data provide a strategy for selective removal of the hyperphosphorylated tau, which sheds new light for the targeted therapy of AD and related-tauopathies.
CancerMedscape News

Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Novel Therapies on the Horizon

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver cancer and is associated with high mortality rate. Incidence remains high due to the persistent prevalence of viral hepatitis, alcoholic cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD). Despite screening efforts, the majority of patients present with advanced disease, add to the high risk of recurrence after curative surgery. Conventional chemotherapy did not alter the nature history of advanced and metastatic HCC. The discovery of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) led to the approval of sorafenib as first efficacious therapy. A new era in the treatment paradigm of HCC is evolving. Since the advent of sorafenib as an active treatment option for patients presenting with advanced or metastatic disease, several agents have been examined. This was linked with many failures, and success stories to celebrate. Herein, we describe the historical progress and current advances of systemic therapies post-sorafenib. Lenvatinib, regorafenib, cabozantinib, ramucirumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab, are all presently added and available therapeutic options in the advanced setting. The evaluation of novel treatment combinations including anti-angiogenic, TKIs plus checkpoint inhibitors, add to dual checkpoint inhibitors is evolving rapidly starting with the advent of the combination of atezolizumab plus bevacizumab. Combining local and systemic therapies is being actively investigated, as an option for locally advanced disease conventionally treated with locoregional approaches. The horizon remains promising and continues to evolve for HCC a disease long considered with unmet needs.
Canceronclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Personalized versus standard dosimetry approach of selective internal radiation therapy in patients with locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (DOSISPHERE-01): a randomized, multicentre, open-label phase 2 trial

Ryan Hickey, MD, presents data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on results of the phase 2 DOSISPHERE-01 trial of personalized vs standard dosimetry approach of selective internal radiation therapy in patients with locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Ryan Hickey, MD, discusses data from the following...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Prognostic nomogram for hepatocellular carcinoma patients after transarterial chemoembolization based on des-γ-carboxy prothrombin reactivity and modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors.

The aim of this study was to construct a nomogram that will predict the overall survival (OS) of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients after transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). Imaging data, clinical characteristics, and serum des-γ-carboxy prothrombin (DCP) levels of 93 HCC patients treated with TACE were collected. Lasso regression, random forest, and...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: METTL3 promotes tumour development by decreasing APC expression mediated by APC mRNA N-methyladenosine-dependent YTHDF binding

The original version of this Article contained an error in the author’s affiliations. The affiliation of Zhimin Lu with the Department of Thoracic Surgery, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China, was inadvertently omitted. This has...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

LncRNA THAP9-AS1 accelerates cell growth of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma through sponging miR-335-5p to regulate SGMS2.

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is kind of common and aggressive malignant tumors with high incidence and mortality all over the world. Accumulating studies have reported that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) can play a vital regulatory role in human cancers. THAP9 antisense RNA 1 (THAP9-AS1) has been identified as an oncogene in several cancers. But its role in ESCC remains to be studied. In our research, THAP9-AS1 expression in ESCC cell lines was analyzed by real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). Cell proliferation, migration, invasion and apoptosis as well as EMT process were analyzed by 5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine ( EdU), Transwell, Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP Nick-End Labeling (TUNEL) and western blot experiments. The interplay of THAP9-AS1, miR-335-5p and sphingomyelin synthase 2 (SGMS2) was analyzed by luciferase reporter assay and RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assay. We discovered that THAP9-AS1 was highly expressed in ESCC cell lines and that the knockdown of THAP9-AS1 inhibited proliferation, migration, and invasion as well as EMT of ECSS cells but enhanced cell apoptosis. Furthermore, miR-335-5p was proved to be sponged by THAP9-AS1 and its up-regulation could repress ESCC progression. Additionally, SGMS2 was verified to be the target gene of miR-335-5p. In rescue assay, SGMS2 overexpression could offset the suppressive role of THAP9-AS1 depletion on ESCC progression. In short, THAP9-AS1 accelerated cell growth of ESCC through sponging miR-335-5p to regulate SGMS2.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
CancerNature.com

Correction: Repurposing dextromethorphan and metformin for treating nicotine-induced cancer by directly targeting CHRNA7 to inhibit JAK2/STAT3/SOX2 signaling

Only after the article was published online did the authors notice the misspelling of the second author’s name. It should be “Liang Du” instead of “Du Liang”. The authors sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused. The original article has been corrected. Department of General Surgery, The First...
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Amino acid metabolism and signalling pathways: potential targets in the control of infection and immunity

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: European Journal of Clinical Nutrition https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-021-00943-0. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the abstract. The sentence “The two Arg-catabolising enzymes Arg1 and IDO1 reduce the hyperinflammation by an immunosuppressive effect via either Arg starvation (for Arg1) or via the immunoregulatory activity of the Arg-derived metabolites Kyn (for IDO1).” should read: “The two Arg- and Trp-catabolising enzymes Arg1 and IDO1 reduce the hyperinflammation by an immunosuppressive effect via either Arg starvation (for Arg1) or via the immunoregulatory activity of the Trp-derived metabolites Kyn (for IDO1).” The author apologizes for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Inflating the role of stromal cells in CD8 T cell memory

Lung fibroblastic stromal cells support inflating memory CD8+ T cells after vaccination with an adenovirus vector through the creation of organized lymphoid structures that support the metabolic fitness of these expanded antigen-specific T cells. As vividly illustrated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ability to generate safe, potent and flexible vaccines...
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
CancerNature.com

M2 macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles facilitate CD8+T cell exhaustion in hepatocellular carcinoma via the miR-21-5p/YOD1/YAP/β-catenin pathway

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common malignancy. CD8+ T cell-mediated immune response is critical for the inhibition of HCC progression. M2 macrophages participate in HCC progression. This study set out to investigate the effect of M2 macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) on CD8+ T cell exhaustion in HCC. M2 macrophage-derived EVs were isolated and identified. The murine model of primary HCC was established through DEN/CCl4 induction, and model mice were injected with EVs. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from the mouse liver and CD8+ T cells were sorted. The expressions of immune checkpoint inhibitory receptors and effector cytokines on CD8+ T cells were detected, followed by the evaluation of CD8+ T cell proliferation and killing function. miR-21-5p expression in M2 macrophage-derived EVs was detected. The binding relationship between miR-21-5p and YOD1 was verified. The activation of the YAP/β-catenin pathway was detected. Consequently, M2 macrophage-derived EVs promoted CD8+ T cell exhaustion in HCC mice. miR-21-5p expression was upregulated in M2 macrophage-derived EVs, and EVs carried miR-21-5p into HCC tissues. miR-21-5p targeted YOD1. Inhibition of miR-21-5p or overexpression of YOD1 annulled the promoting effect of EVs on CD8+ T cell exhaustion. YOD1 inactivated the YAP/β-catenin pathway. In conclusion, M2 macrophage-derived EVs facilitated CD8+ T cell exhaustion via the miR-21-5p/YOD1/YAP/β-catenin axis. This study may confer novel insights into the immunotherapy of HCC.
HealthNature.com

Correction to: Silencing long non-coding RNA CASC9 inhibits colorectal cancer cell proliferation by acting as a competing endogenous RNA of miR-576-5p to regulate AKT3

Department of Gastroenterology, The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Qingdao University, 16 Jiang Su Road, 262000, Qingdao, Shandong, People’s Republic of China. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
CancerNature.com

SLC38A4 functions as a tumour suppressor in hepatocellular carcinoma through modulating Wnt/β-catenin/MYC/HMGCS2 axis

Many molecular alterations are shared by embryonic liver development and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Identifying the common molecular events would provide a novel prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target for HCC. Methods. Expression levels and clinical relevancies of SLC38A4 and HMGCS2 were investigated by qRT-PCR, western blot, TCGA and GEO datasets. The...
ScienceNature.com

Three-dimensional CRISPR screening reveals epigenetic interaction with anti-angiogenic therapy

Angiogenesis underlies development, physiology and pathogenesis of cancer, eye and cardiovascular diseases. Inhibiting aberrant angiogenesis using anti-angiogenic therapy (AAT) has been successful in the clinical treatment of cancer and eye diseases. However, resistance to AAT inevitably occurs and its molecular basis remains poorly understood. Here, we uncover molecular modifiers of the blood endothelial cell (EC) response to a widely used AAT bevacizumab by performing a pooled genetic screen using three-dimensional microcarrier-based cell culture and CRISPR–Cas9. Functional inhibition of the epigenetic reader BET family of proteins BRD2/3/4 shows unexpected mitigating effects on EC survival and/or proliferation upon VEGFA blockade. Moreover, transcriptomic and pathway analyses reveal an interaction between epigenetic regulation and anti-angiogenesis, which may affect chromosomal structure and activity in ECs via the cell cycle regulator CDC25B phosphatase. Collectively, our findings provide insight into epigenetic regulation of the EC response to VEGFA blockade and may facilitate development of quality biomarkers and strategies for overcoming resistance to AAT.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Tiselizumab’s Mechanism of Action in Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses tiselizumab’s mechanism of action in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses tiselizumab’s mechanism of action in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tiselizumab is an...
ScienceNature.com

Combined prognostic nutritional index and albumin-bilirubin grade to predict the postoperative prognosis of HBV-associated hepatocellular carcinoma patients

This study aims to evaluate the predictive value of the prognostic nutritional index (PNI) and albumin-bilirubin grade (ALBI) for the postoperative prognosis of hepatitis B virus-associated hepatocellular carcinoma (HBV-HCC) patients undergoing radical hepatectomy (RH). Besides, we seek to identify novel prognosis indicators for HBV-HCC patients. Between April 2009 and March 2015, this work enrolled 868 patients diagnosed with HBV-HCC and undergoing RH in the Liver Surgery Department, West China Hospital, Sichuan University (WCHSU). The basic information, laboratory examination indicators, pathological reports, and follow-up data of patients were included. SPSS 22.0 statistical software was used for statistical data analyses. Platelet (PLT), alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), maximum diameter (max-D), number of tumors (Number), degree of differentiation (DD), Microvascular invasion situation (MVI), satellite focus situation (SF), PNI, and ALBI were the independent risk factors for both overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. Taking PNI = 46 and ALBI = − 2.80 as cut-off values, the OS and DFS of the PNI-high group were significantly higher than those of the PNI-low group. Meanwhile, the OS and DFS of the ALBI-low group were significantly higher than those of the ALBI-high group; the OS and DFS of the PNI-high + ALBI-low group were significantly higher than those of the PNI-low + ALBI-high group. Xie prognostic index (XPI) was the independent risk factor for both OS and DFS of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. The OS and DFS of the XPI-high group were significantly higher than those of the XPI-low group. This paper reveals that preoperative PNI and ALBI can predict the OS and DFS of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. Their impact on the prognosis of HBV-HCC patients is insignificant, however, it cannot be ignored. XPI can precisely predict the prognosis of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH, nonetheless, its effect requires additional research for validation.

Comments / 1

Community Policy