Correction to: miR-330-5p targets SPRY2 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma progression via MAPK/ERK signaling

This study aims to evaluate the predictive value of the prognostic nutritional index (PNI) and albumin-bilirubin grade (ALBI) for the postoperative prognosis of hepatitis B virus-associated hepatocellular carcinoma (HBV-HCC) patients undergoing radical hepatectomy (RH). Besides, we seek to identify novel prognosis indicators for HBV-HCC patients. Between April 2009 and March 2015, this work enrolled 868 patients diagnosed with HBV-HCC and undergoing RH in the Liver Surgery Department, West China Hospital, Sichuan University (WCHSU). The basic information, laboratory examination indicators, pathological reports, and follow-up data of patients were included. SPSS 22.0 statistical software was used for statistical data analyses. Platelet (PLT), alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), maximum diameter (max-D), number of tumors (Number), degree of differentiation (DD), Microvascular invasion situation (MVI), satellite focus situation (SF), PNI, and ALBI were the independent risk factors for both overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. Taking PNI = 46 and ALBI = − 2.80 as cut-off values, the OS and DFS of the PNI-high group were significantly higher than those of the PNI-low group. Meanwhile, the OS and DFS of the ALBI-low group were significantly higher than those of the ALBI-high group; the OS and DFS of the PNI-high + ALBI-low group were significantly higher than those of the PNI-low + ALBI-high group. Xie prognostic index (XPI) was the independent risk factor for both OS and DFS of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. The OS and DFS of the XPI-high group were significantly higher than those of the XPI-low group. This paper reveals that preoperative PNI and ALBI can predict the OS and DFS of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH. Their impact on the prognosis of HBV-HCC patients is insignificant, however, it cannot be ignored. XPI can precisely predict the prognosis of HBV-HCC patients undergoing RH, nonetheless, its effect requires additional research for validation.
Comments / 1