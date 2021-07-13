Cell detachment from monolayer- and bilayer-type gold nanoparticle-containing collagen coatings by visible laser irradiation for cell sorting applications
Cell sorting is important in many studies, from basic science, such as cell biology, to biomedical applications, such as cell engineering and regenerative medicine. We have developed a photoinduced in situ cell detachment system using gold nanoparticle (AuNP)-embedded collagen hydrogels as a spatiotemporal cell sorting system, which is an image-guided cell sorting system. Here, we prepared AuNP-containing collagen coatings as a photosensitive cell scaffold. Various cells cultured on the coating materials were detached by photoirradiation and subsequent medium injection. The monolayer type of AuNP/collagen coatings showed efficient cell detachment with cell damage and may be applied to remove undesired cells. For cell damage suppression, the bilayer-type AuNP/collagen coatings were designed and prepared. We demonstrated the sorting of visually changed transfected CHO-K1 cells and human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes using our system, which is useful for genome editing and regenerative medicine, respectively.www.nature.com
Comments / 0