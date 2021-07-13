Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Every Solstice of Heroes Cosmetic Currently in Destiny 2

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolstice of Heroes has arrived yet again for Destiny 2 fans, and this time it’s brought back even more seasonal cosmetics for you to purchase (and some to earn, but mostly purchase), including new armor ornaments, Ghost Shells, Sparrows, Ships, emotes, finishers, and everyone’s favorite: Ghost Projections! Obvious sarcasm is obvious, because I don’t know a single person that actually uses any Ghost Projections in the game. That being said, if you are one of the few Guardians that actually does, then you’ve got some more options now. So, what do we have available in the Destiny 2 Eververse store during Solstice of Heroes? Which items do you have to pay for, and which ones can you actually earn by completing in-game objectives?

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Destiny 2#Fish#Jump Rope#Solstice Of Heroes#Sunstead Titan Bundle#Titan Solstice#Guardian#Raid#Twisty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Destiny 2’s Solstice Package Drop Rates Reveals Some Issues

Solstice of Heroes is still going on for the next few weeks, and as such, you have plenty of time to farm for…well, what are you farming for, exactly?. There are two main things to go for in Solstice of Heroes, the white glow armor where you need to achieve in-game feats to unlock that level, and then Solstice Packages themselves, which are full of goodies but…mostly garbage, it turns out.
Video GamesTVOvermind

DoubleMoose Games Brings a New Kind of Survival Sandbox Game With ‘Just Die Already’

Do you remember Goat Simulator, the random sandbox game where you played as a goat and went around causing mass destruction? Yeah, DoubleMoose Games are the developers of that, and also a brand new humorous sandbox game called “Just Die Already.” This is a game in which you take control of one of (currently) four characters. These characters are retired elderly people who live in a near future where people are no longer having children. This means that no one is around to pay out pensions, or cover any living costs for those that physically can’t work anymore, or afford to pay their own living costs, so they have no choice but to fight to survive on their own. So, is Just Die Already even worth it? Well, I got my hands on a review copy of the game, and I have to say…I’m not all that impressed.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

We’ve finally reached the last week of Destiny 2 challenges for Season of the Splicer. This season has definitely seen some improvements on the seasonal challenge side of things, which is certainly nice to see. We’ve got some more methods of obtaining Nightfall specific weapons, Trials of Osiris weapons (which we did see last season, but it’s nice to see that it has returned), and a heaping ton of XP and seasonal currency that you can use to either upgrade your Splicer Gauntlet, or decrypt some Umbral Engrams. I’m definitely a big fan of the seasonal challenge model over weekly bounties, because there’s a lot more to do, and it’s spread out over the course of an entire season, so you can’t do it all in a day. Although, sometimes it would be nice to be able to do it all in a day. Unfortunately, there’s only a grand total of four challenges this week, which is pretty disappointing, but I suppose all we can do is hope that there will be more next season. Anyway, this is the last week of challenges until Season 15 comes out in August, so how do you go about completing the week 10 seasonal challenges in Destiny 2?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.12.0, is adding its second champion expansion featuring Akshan and Viego. In addition to the 23 new cards, there’s a Sentinels of Light event, which adds skins that cross over with League of Legends’ newest content. LoR’s upcoming seasonal event will have a dedicated...
Video GamesTVOvermind

This is How Many Billions Pokemon GO Has Made

Asking how Pokemon Go made billions of dollars is kind of a loaded question since there are quite a few answers that would be able to fit the question and not a lot of them would make as much sense as people might want to hear. The point is that the Pokemon franchise has been one of the absolute biggest since it opened up and it’s only been growing over the years. It could be that it continues to draw in new generations as it lasts one year after another and somehow keeps coming up with new ideas, or it could be that the marketing gimmicks are working in a way that’s not entirely understood but are still effective. However it’s happening, it’s working since Pokemon Go has earned $5 billion dollars in the last several years, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. If one isn’t impressed by the word ‘billions’ then apathy has truly set in, because that’s a huge number that is only going to keep getting bigger as the years go by and people keep downloading the app.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

The Evidence For Destiny 2: Season Of The Wish

We are just about a month away from the launch of Destiny 2’s next season, which will also come with our first real look at The Witch Queen expansion from Bungie. But season 15 is key as a bridge to that point, and it also seems destined to be much longer than a normal season, maybe 5-6 months, given the Witch Queen’s delay and unknown release date.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Destinies Review

Destinies is a perfect melding of the investigative story mechanics from Time of Legends: Joan of Arc and Lucky Duck Games’ fantastic app-driven scenarios from Chronicles of Crime. If you like those elements of either of those games, we’ll save you some time, you’ll almost certainly love Destinies. But if you’d like to know more, or you’ve never heard of those games, then read on for our spoiler-free review.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What We Want To See From The Inevitable Borderlands 4

Gearbox has been connecting people through the Borderlands series for over 20 years since the release of Borderlands in 2009. However, despite the massive success of Borderlands, it still took six years for Gearbox and 2K to announce and release Borderlands 3 after Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel released in 2014, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to many people if the next Borderlands game took just as long to release. While we aren’t done with Borderlands content, as the Borderlands movie starring Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett is set to come out sometime in 2022 (which means we should hopefully get a trailer here pretty soon!), we still have yet to hear anything about the next installment in the series…Borderlands 4. It’s certainly inevitable that Borderlands 4 will be a thing, but what exactly do we want from it?
Hobbiesheypoorplayer.com

Dice Legacy Is A “Roll-Playing” Roguelike Where The Dice Have A Life Of Their Own

Dice Legacy, Where Fate Decides Whether Your Workers Live or Die. Dice Legacy tasks the player to command a tribe of people who must advance their way around a hamster wheel world rotating in space. “That’s an interesting gimmick!” you might think, but the truly unique feature of Dice Legacy is that all your citizens are represented by giant dice. Instead of the dice being rolled to resolve encounters as they might be in most role-playing games, they are instead representing people in their own right who can get sick, have children and die.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Unite: The Best Pokemon For MOBA Newcomers To Start With

After going through the tutorials and figuring out the basics of Pokemon Unite, you're given a choice of five Pokemon to unlock and get you started in Unite Battles. This first choice will directly impact how well you'll perform in your first battles, and if you're like us, you're going to want a primer on all five of these "starter" Pokemon. Here's our look at each one, as well as our choice for the best one to choose if you're new to the MOBA scene.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best Breath of the Wild mods for PC

Breath of the Wild is a near-perfect game, but super fans might be looking to change up the experience after four years on the market. The best Breath of the Wild mods for PC help you do that, changing up everything from character and weapon models to the core mechanics of Breath of the Wild.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

2021 is a good year for Monster Hunter fans, with Monster Hunter Rise out in March, followed by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin just four months later. The Monster Hunter Stories spin-off is the J-RPG younger brother of the main Monster Hunter franchise where players take on the role of riders instead of hunters.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Starter Set Guides

Warhammer Age of Sigmar (AoS) has just had a new edition of the rules released, AoS 3rd Edition, along with three new starter set to get you going. In this article, we're going to look at what's in each box so you can best judge which one is for you.
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragonball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. One of these movies is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug. Released in 1991, Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug is the fourth Dragon Ball Z movie ever released, but is it even worth watching now? Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy