Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

Alpena Community College dean's list

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

ALPENA — Three students from the Cadillac News coverage area have made the Alpena Community College 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students of great distinction who have earned perfect 4.00-grade point averages (their names are marked with an asterisk) and students of distinction whose grade point averages are between 3.50 and 3.99. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Alpena, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Cadillac, MI
Education
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Manton, MI
City
Mcbain, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy