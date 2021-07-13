Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Eyeing Denmark Standout
The lights were barely shut off at Wembley following England’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the 2020 European Championship finals before rumours started swirling about some of its top performers. Mikkel Damsgaard impressed for Denmark. The 21-year-old winger scored twice for the Danes, making him the youngest Danish player to ever score at the Euros. One of those goals was in their semi-final defeat against England at Wembley, which clearly caught the attention of many.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
