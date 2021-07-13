YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket: Pre-Order Now
As many predicted, the YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket that Kanye West advertised at last week's Balenciaga couture show in Paris will soon be available to pre-order. The latest color follows up last month's inaugural release which arrived in a baby blue shade. The piece is crafted from 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte rubberized PU coating offering a shiny effect. Intriguingly, there is no zip or buttons on the front, which makes the silhouette appear much looser. Accompanying Harley Davidson mask is optional.www.highsnobiety.com
Comments / 0