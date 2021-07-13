YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket: Pre-Order Now

There are so many aspects to a good summer wardrobe. From staples to luxury highlights, building your seasonal selection can be a daunting task. Where do you begin? What are your priorities? We find that it helps to think about the wardrobe from a different angle. Use a handful of event-specific summer outfits as your starting point, because building it up fit by fit gives you a strong direction. It also helps if you’ve got a retailer like Harvey Nichols on side.