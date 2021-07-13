Cancel
Apparel

YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket: Pre-Order Now

By Words By Contributor
Highsnobiety
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many predicted, the YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket that Kanye West advertised at last week's Balenciaga couture show in Paris will soon be available to pre-order. The latest color follows up last month's inaugural release which arrived in a baby blue shade. The piece is crafted from 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte rubberized PU coating offering a shiny effect. Intriguingly, there is no zip or buttons on the front, which makes the silhouette appear much looser. Accompanying Harley Davidson mask is optional.

Kanye West
Kanye
#European Union#Pre Order#Yeezy Gap#Gap Eu
