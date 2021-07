On July 8, Pfizer and its COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech announced that it would apply in coming weeks for emergency use authorization from the U.S. government for a booster to its two-dose vaccine. “Pfizer and BioNTech believe a third dose of BNT162b2 [its vaccine] has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently tested variants including Delta,” the press release stated. “While protection against severe disease remained high across the full six months, a decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are expected. Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain highest levels of protection.”