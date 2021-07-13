Cancel
NASA's Mars Helicopter Reveals Intriguing Terrain for Rover Team

By mars.nasa.gov - NASA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngenuity’s ninth flight provided imagery that will help the Perseverance rover team develop its science plan going forward. Images snapped on July 5 by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on its ambitious ninth flight have offered scientists and engineers working with the agency’s Perseverance Mars rover an unprecedented opportunity to scout out the road ahead. Ingenuity provided new insight into where different rock layers begin and end, each layer serving as a time capsule for how conditions in the ancient climate changed at this location. The flight also revealed obstacles the rover may have to drive around as it explores Jezero Crater.

