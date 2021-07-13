Did You Miss Richard Branson's Flight to the Edge of Space? Watch It Now!

By now, most are aware that Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos went to space, achieving one of the many milestones they have been working towards. Whether the space race is between countries or billionaires, I’m excited by it. Why? Because we all win. An important benefit that comes with this competition is the boost in innovation. Competition among companies (or billionaires) can spur the invention of new, better and cost-effective products, or more efficient processes and infrastructure. Bezos refers to this as the “road to Space”, so that our kids and their kids can build the future. The simple fact is that infrastructure lets entrepreneurs do amazing things, and unlocks massive value and entrepreneurial creativity – look what the internet did. Moreover, competition can also help businesses identify consumer needs, and aid the development of new products or services to meet them, while lowering cost and improving quality (safe and cheap Space travel – I’m in!).