Newark City Council approves 48 apartments, office space for Casho Mill Road
A new apartment and office complex is coming to the corner of Elkton Road and Casho Mill Road. City council greenlit the project Monday night. Developer Lou Ramunno – whose company Liborio LLC also owns the Shoppes of Louviers and other development projects around the state – is planning to demolish the existing single-story medical office complex at 1501 Casho Mill Road and replace it with a three-story structure containing office space and 48 apartments.www.newarkpostonline.com
