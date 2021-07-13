Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England star Tyrone Mings is right to call out Priti Patel’s blatant hypocrisy

By Victoria Richards
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19s4Ts_0avBnYEC00

“You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”

So said England footballer Tyrone Mings in a pointed nod to Priti Patel’s attempt to gain favour with football fans – the home secretary tweeted that she was “disgusted” that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. “It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable,” she added – and the nation spat out their post-match Bloody Marys.

Because Mings is right, and with just one simple tweet he has captured the spirit of a nation divided – a nation rocked by an ugly 24 hours in which a subset of fans watching the Euro 2020 final let us all down. But we’d been let down long before that.

We were let down the moment that Priti Patel refused to condemn the same nasty subset of supporters for booing players for taking the knee, saying, “that’s a choice for them quite frankly”, and dismissing the anti-racism protest associated with the Black Lives Matter movement as “gesture politics”. She also claimed Black Lives Matter protests had had a “devastating” impact in the UK.

She may have dodged the question as to whether she would boo them herself, saying, “I’ve not gone to a football match to even contemplate that”, but in presenting booing players as a “reasonable” option, as a “choice”, she validated racism in the stands. She may just as well have put her hands around her mouth and heckled with the rest of them.

And maybe she did heckle and boo – who knows what she got up to behind closed doors when England strode out to meet Italy on Sunday night? Nothing would surprise me: not when we have a prime minister known for making overtly racist jokes , who once described Muslim women as looking like “bank robbers and letterboxes”; and not when we have sports players in their twenties – Mings is 28; Rashford, who wrote this powerful message of reflection and said he will “never apologise for who I am and where I came from”, just 23 – doing more to call out the government for its shameful, blatant hypocrisy than the leader of the opposition.

Keir Starmer has said the racist abuse the players have suffered is “appalling” and “should be condemned in the strongest possible terms” – but those terms are being most succinctly and powerfully put by the players themselves. They are winning this, leading us – and doing far more to call out those in power than the political elite.

They’re also leading by example and showing us what being “British” should really be about – Rashford personally prompted Boris Johnson’s U-turn on extending free school meals , and in doing so contributed to feeding more than a million vulnerable children. He’s also helped the homeless , boosted children’s literacy and campaigned to keep the £20 uplift to Universal Credit .

Those who defaced a mural of the striker in Manchester must have been paying too much attention to Patel, who (in comparison) has shown us that her Britain is one of harsher sentences for migrants; of making it more difficult for people in desperate need of asylum to come to the UK; of bullying her staff – and of allowing racists to boo our national sporting heroes for standing up to racism.

So don’t condemn Mings for telling it like it is: that if you validate division and hatred, that’s exactly what you get. Instead, pour shame rightfully on Johnson and Patel – because the only “gesture politics” around here is in their lacklustre show of surprise.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

188K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Bloody Marys#Muslim#British#Universal Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

'You don't get to stoke the fire and then pretend to be disgusted at racist abuse': England ace Tyrone Mings slams Priti Patel after she condemns attacks on Three Lions stars - as Boris tells trolls to 'get back under your rocks'

England star Tyrone Mings tonight launched an astonishing broadside at Priti Patel by accusing the Home Secretary of 'stoking the fire' of racism by labelling the team's taking of the knee as 'gesture politics'. The Three Lions ace said the Conservative minister had 'no right' to condemn the online abuse...
Societyinews.co.uk

What is ‘gesture politics’? Meaning of the phrase Priti Patel used to describe England players taking the knee

England footballer Tyrone Mings has accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of “stoking the fire” of racism by labelling taking the knee before games as “gesture politics”. Ms Patel condemned the racist abuse that has been levelled at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka since Sunday night’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final via a post on Twitter.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel criticised by Labour for ‘not bothering to turn up’ to urgent question on racism

Labour has accused Priti Patel of “not even bothering” to appear for an urgent Commons question on the prevalence of racism on social media after abuse was directed at three black England footballers.Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, also reiterated his call for both Boris Johnson and Ms Patel to apologise for failing to speak out against those who booed the national team as they took the knee in protest at racism.It comes after Ms Patel, who condemned the abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euros final, was accused of having “stoke[d] the fire” of...
SoccerYardbarker

‘You don’t get to stoke the fire and then pretend to be disgusted’ – England ace Tyrone Mings slams hypocritical anti-racism message from Priti Patel in put down of home secretary

England international Tyrone Mings has hit out at Priti Patel on Twitter in a response to the Home Secretary’s post after Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were racially abused. Saka, Sancho and Rashford were all subjected to vile remarks on social media after missing penalties as England were...
SocietyTelegraph

England star accuses Priti Patel of ‘stoking fire’ of racism

An England footballer on Monday accused Priti Patel of "stoking the fire" of racism after Three Lions stars were hit with a torrent of social media abuse following their defeat in the Euro 2020 final. In a tweet, Tyrone Mings dismissed the Home Secretary's condemnation of "vile" racist messages aimed...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘A fire they poured petrol on’: Boris Johnson and Priti Patel condemned over football racism ‘hypocrisy’

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have been branded “hypocrites” for condemning the racist abuse of England’s footballers, after their previous stances on tackling racism.Labour seized on the prime minister and the home secretary having failed to support the team taking the knee before games – alleging they had given “license to the racists”.Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative party chairman, also accused her own party of reaping what it had sowed – pointing to its fighting of “culture wars”.Former footballer Gary Neville accused Mr Johnson of having “promoted” racism, in his notorious newspaper article about Muslim women looking “like letterboxes”.And...
SocietyThe Independent

Tory minister dodges questions over Tyrone Mings calling out Priti Patel

A senior government minister refused to say whether the home secretary had “stoked the fire” around racism by suggesting that England players taking the knee were engaging in “gesture politics.”. Stephen Barclay defended Priti Patel on BBC Breakfast when he was asked about footballer Tyrone Mings’ criticism of her. After...
ImmigrationTelegraph

Why does nobody talk about the racist abuse aimed at Priti Patel?

Dressed patriotically in a red dress with white loafers, Priti Patel took great delight in a visit to Wembley last summer, when she kicked a football across the hallowed turf. Calling for a crackdown on racist abuse in the so-called beautiful game, the Home Secretary urged social media companies to rid their platforms of hatred after hearing about the real life impacts on players targeted with abuse both on and off the pitch.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Timeline: Everything Boris Johnson and Priti Patel said about taking the knee

Boris Johnson's government is embroiled in a row over its handling of racism after England players were abused following Sunday night's defeat to Italy in the Euro final at Wembley.The prime minister and Priti Patel, the home secretary, have both condemned the criminal behaviour, but critics have accused them of fuelling the abuse, which Downing Street strongly denies.Mr Johnson initially declined to call out England fans who booed players "taking the knee" in opposing racism, while Priti Patel described the act as "gesture politics".The home secretary, who has posted several pictures of herself in an England shirt in recent...
SoccerYardbarker

Priti Patel refuses to comment on Tyrone Mings tweet amid racism row

Priti Patel’s office have refused to comment on the blistering attack from Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings following the Euro 2020 final. Mings was part of the England squad at this summer’s Euros, with Gareth Southgate’s side putting together a fine run before losing on penalties to Italy on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy