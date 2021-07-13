Cancel
000 Merrywood Lane 1.23 acres ...

Andover Townsman
 14 days ago

1.23 acres with a small house that is too cute! There are 2 other parcels/lots that could be great to build! All 3 lots are level. $99,500. MLS# 80311 Call for details. Sigmund McLean & Associates, REALTORS. Carol Pugh,. Broker. 304-252-2741. EHO.

marketplace.register-herald.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

851 Shore Acres Road

Beautifully renovated split-foyer home in the much-desired Shore Acres subdivision. This modern home sits on a generous, 2-acre private lot surrounded by natural beauty and offers plenty of options for everyday living and entertaining. As you enter the home, hardwood floors and a fresh paint palette welcome you. A custom stair railing leads you to the upper level, where you+GGll find a living room with a bay window and a dining room with kitchen access. The renovated kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens as well as plenty of cabinetry for storage! Great flow for entertaining with doors in both the kitchen and dining room leading out to a fabulous deck with a gazebo offering wonderful ways to enjoy the outdoors and greenery! The main level hosts a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom as well as two bedrooms with a shared full bath. The fully finished lower level features a recreation room with walkout access to the fenced backyard, two additional bedroom spaces, a full bathroom as well as a utility room with laundry. The outdoor spaces are truly unique, with an inviting patio, lower level terrace, and sprawling rear lawn backing to trees that provide an idyllic setting for playing, alfresco dining, and entertaining. With Broadneck schools and a beach with water access less than a mile away in addition to quick access to Route 50, you'll love the location! *Other highlights include: Newer roof and gutters (2018), Newer Heat Pump (2017), Updated Kitchen (2021), New stair railings, Newer floors, Fully fenced backyard featuring a spacious deck, patio, pergola and storage shed, Deck with swing and gazebo, Fully finished lower level, Close proximity to major commuter routes, dining, and shopping. There is a perfect spot for a pool in the backyard if you want one! The Community HOA is voluntary ($45/year).
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29900 Arbor Acre

Build your dream home on a large 9.38 acre waterfront lot in Rose Hill subdivision on the Manokin River. Enjoy sunsets from the 35' pier, launch your boat from the 12'x20' boat ramp with rip rap revetment frontage on the river. 6'+/- mean low water at the dock, permit for well and septic. 7 acres still in farmland generates $330 income per year. HOA fees are $240.00 per year.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

118 Brookway Lane

Better than new! Fantastic open plan with island kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances and vinyl plank floors. Split master has double sinks and two walk in closets. Sprinkler system, landscaping and fenced back yard. Listing provided courtesy of Coldwell Banker Lenhart. © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors, Inc. All...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Waterview Lane

GORGEOUS LOT IN SUNRISE BAY SUBDIVISION ON THE PUBLIC SIDE OF LAKE ANNA!! THIS LOT IS 2.64 ACRES AND SITS UP ON THE HILL FOR VIEWS OF LAKE ANNA. THE SOIL STUDY INDICATES A 3 BEDROOM CONVENTIONAL PERC. BOAT SLIP #10 CONVEYS WITH LOT. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Finest. ©2021...
anytimerealty.com

3 White Farm Lane

Picture perfect pristine home that was built in 2019 and is sited in great privacy. From the minute you walk in the from door, this home is flooded with light. Featuring an open kitchen/dining room, a spacious family room with built-ins and lots of windows. This well-appointed kitchen has soapstone countertops and stainless appliances. A first floor office is the ideal work space. A mudroom, laundry & half bath complete the 1st level. There are 3 nicely sized bedrooms on the upper level with a spacious primary suite. 3 car oversized post & beam barn. Just outside of Old Lyme village on 2.43 acres and close to everything. Located in a neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac on a private lane. Beautiful stone walls on property and backs up to conservation land. Please do not drive on the grass.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16302 Pond Meadow Lane

Great opportunity to build your own home in an established community in Bowie! There was a house on this lot a few years ago; therefore, electricity, gas, and water are located at the property. The lot is level and there are no trees nor undergrowth to be removed. If you are looking for a lot in Bowie to build your custom dream home, this could be the lot for you. The tax record shows a right-of-way easement at the rear of the lot along with the adjacent lots. The easement has not been used by the beneficiary for many years.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Middleton Lane

This home is move in ready! Complete with a fenced in yard, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home provides a gorgeous entryway and an updated kitchen with ample counter space which opens to a living room with a fireplace. Pull out of your two car garage and be on route 7, route 28, or at Dulles Airport within minutes. There is much to love about this home!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

15736 Cherry Blossom Lane

Spectacular brick front townhome in great location with garage, 4 bedrooms and four full bathrooms plus powder room. Newly renovated throughout with completely updated kitchen featuring new granite countertops and beautiful floor. Every bathroom completely renovated. Brand-new gorgeous carpeting throughout the entire home. Freshly painted! This home shines and is stunningly beautiful. Fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights, spacious dining room with luxury columns perfect for entertaining and step-down living room. Wonderful deck just off the living room, walkout finished basement, one-car garage and driveway. Quiet neighborhood, no thru-street. This home has it all. It+GGs a real beauty and definitely will not last long. Deadline for offers is Tuesday, July 20 at 5 pm.
fishernantucket.com

Sconset- 7 Comeau Lane

A sweet Cape-style home located on a quiet lane, the property at 7 Comeau Lane is a wonderful opportunity for ownership in picturesque ‘Sconset. Just half a mile from the heart of the village, this home sits on a spacious and open lot. With 1,500 square feet of ground cover remaining and the ability to add a pool, realizing your vision for an outdoor oasis comes with ease. Being sold as-is, this home received a new roof in 2015 and offers the perfect start to a future filled with summer sun, salt air, and laid-back living.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9414 Berkley Lane

Fantastic 3 Br 2.5 BA end unit townhome! Wood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished walk-out basement, large deck, and backs to trees. Listing courtesy of Redfin Corp. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-07-16T16:57:24.293.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11548 Hill Meade Lane

Truly Amazing and Fully Renovated home in Lake Ridge. This beautiful home features 3 finished levels with 3 bedrooms and 3 full and 1 half bathroom. Fabulous Tile work as you walk in and into the fully remodeled Kitchen with custom NEW cabinets with soft close feature, NEW stainless-steel appliances and Quartz counter tops. Wood flooring throughout the dining and living area with NEW French doors open to a spacious deck overlooking trees and partial water view in the winter. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings with a lot of natural light and a huge walk-in closet. Updated Master bathroom with modern tile work, NEW double vanity, NEW light fixtures and glass door. Upper level also offers 2 decent sized bedrooms with Remodeled Hall bathroom. Finished basement with 3rd full bathroom, Recreational room with wood burning fireplace and NEW French doors walks out to a fenced in backyard. Brand NEW windows, NEW carpet and padding, Freshly painted, Chair rails, NEW light fixtures and electrical outlets, Plenty or visitors parking and much more.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

21 Brewer Lane

Location (7 home cul de sac), Location (surrounded by woods), Location (easy access to amenities)! Only two owners in 50 years - yes its that good!Awesome and unique deck house on a half-acre wooded lot. The home features cathedral wood ceilings, window walls, spacious open floor plan, updated kitchen, abundant storage and large driveway. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor and brick gas fireplace insert provide a homey atmosphere. The sunroom, with panoramic green views is great to use as office space (amazing natural zoom background!) or an additional hang-out space. Walk out of the lower living area / playroom into an inviting rock garden, patio and green conservation land. Entertain all four seasons, choosing between indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. Enjoy easy access to great Reading schools, highways and shopping.
anytimerealty.com

40 Surrey Lane

Investors or First time homebuyers take note. Great location! Walk to busline, restaurants, shopping centers. Golf course, medical facilities and close proximity to I-395 for easy commuting. Ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms, hardwood flooring, dining room . Just waiting for someone to make it their own. No FHA or VA financing. Cash offers or 203K financing only. Seller will entertain only offers from owner occupants for the first 20 days. See Agent to Agent remarks.
caughtinsouthie.com

25 Heritage Lane, Milton

Welcome to 25 Heritage Lane, a pristine colonial situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, in the Columbine neighborhood. This house has it all and awaits your personal touch. Cozy up in the family room around the gas fireplace, while the bright & state-of-the-art kitchen with custom cabinetry & a beaming bay window will be a place for all to gather. High quality new windows, central air conditioning, & gas heat will provide the ultimate comfort for all. Settle down in the ultimate oasis- the primary bedroom & spa bathroom while having 3 additional sizeable bedrooms & 2.5 baths total. Enjoy the convenience of 1st floor laundry & 2 car garage w/ direct entry into the home. Step outside into tranquility, a lush yard w/ gleaming stonework & a perfect deck for entertaining. Discover the amenities beyond the home itself, a fantastic community. Close proximity to multiple playgrounds & playing fields, Turner’s Pond, Pierce Middle School, restaurants, as well as the bike path & trolley to Boston.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Cadet Lane

$270,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFQ2000322. Searching for land to build your dream home in an established neighborhood with mature landscaping, high speed internet and sunset views? The search is over with this rare offering of four acres in Bethel Academy. Opportunities abound from outdoor entertaining to basking in the calm that comes from watching the sun set along the tree ridge nestled in the countryside of Virginia+GGs Piedmont. Seller has hired Soils Inc. to attain a drain-field certification.Located near Airlie and Great Meadow, enjoy the convenience of being minutes from schools, shopping and dining while also gaining easy commuter access to Routes 17, 29 and 66.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Beulahland Lane

View View View. Looking for a view, you found it. Better hurry for this 15 acre property with a spectacular view. Come build your full time or part time residence. Hunt, ride your ATV's and enjoy what WV has to offer. This property has a mixture of open fields and wooded land. The feeling of being miles from everything but actually only a mile from town. Don't hesitate or you will miss this one for sure. Make your appointment to see this today. Seller also has a 3.27 acre parcel close by MLS# WVMO02000162. Build on one and hunt on the other.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12108 Shawnee Lane

Great Opportunity to Own a Handsome Cape Cod, Which is Privately Located at the End of the Street * 1/2 - Level Acre * Adjacent to Doves Landing Park * Two Main Level Bedrooms *Full-Sized Kitchen * Separate Dining Room * Living Room with Gas Fireplace * Large deck and Fenced yard * Private Lot at End of Road * Windows, Well pump, Alternative Septic and Gas Line Updated * Priced to Sell! * Condition is a bit Rough, but Extremely Manageable * Historic Manassas, Great Shopping, and Cool Eateries Are All Just Minutes Away *
anytimerealty.com

22 Knollwoods Lane , #22

This beautiful and well kept condo is close to the heart of Putnam. With a wooded backyard and new sliders, it's the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. Newly updated, new hot water heater & new carpet in bedroom. Washer & dryer in unit, pets allowed, and plenty of parking. Perfect location for commuters being off RT 44 and 395. All you have to do is move in! First showings at OH on Saturday 7/17 from 11-12 & OH Sunday, 7/18 12-1.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Loch Lane

These 2 open level lots offer combined acreage of 0.648 + "In Town Convenience" - located at the cul de sac end of Loch Lane off Main Street in the Town of Louisa. Walk, bike or drive to local bistro's, shops, hardware store, restaurants, shopping malls, Louisa Art Center & Louisa County Historical Society. There's always something of interest in the making within the Town of Louisa!
reecenichols.com

100 Shady Lane

Adorable ranch home on a large lot. Yard is nicely landscaped (renter will take some plantings). Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage in cabinets and pantry. The eat-in kitchen walks out to the patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths. Great location! Easy access to Highway 13. Renter is in the process of moving, therefore more pictures will be coming in a few days.

Comments / 0

