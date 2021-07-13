000 Merrywood Lane 1.23 acres ...

Beautifully renovated split-foyer home in the much-desired Shore Acres subdivision. This modern home sits on a generous, 2-acre private lot surrounded by natural beauty and offers plenty of options for everyday living and entertaining. As you enter the home, hardwood floors and a fresh paint palette welcome you. A custom stair railing leads you to the upper level, where you+GGll find a living room with a bay window and a dining room with kitchen access. The renovated kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens as well as plenty of cabinetry for storage! Great flow for entertaining with doors in both the kitchen and dining room leading out to a fabulous deck with a gazebo offering wonderful ways to enjoy the outdoors and greenery! The main level hosts a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom as well as two bedrooms with a shared full bath. The fully finished lower level features a recreation room with walkout access to the fenced backyard, two additional bedroom spaces, a full bathroom as well as a utility room with laundry. The outdoor spaces are truly unique, with an inviting patio, lower level terrace, and sprawling rear lawn backing to trees that provide an idyllic setting for playing, alfresco dining, and entertaining. With Broadneck schools and a beach with water access less than a mile away in addition to quick access to Route 50, you'll love the location! *Other highlights include: Newer roof and gutters (2018), Newer Heat Pump (2017), Updated Kitchen (2021), New stair railings, Newer floors, Fully fenced backyard featuring a spacious deck, patio, pergola and storage shed, Deck with swing and gazebo, Fully finished lower level, Close proximity to major commuter routes, dining, and shopping. There is a perfect spot for a pool in the backyard if you want one! The Community HOA is voluntary ($45/year).