PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What does this record rainfall mean for drought conditions and wildfires in Arizona? We caught up with the state climatologist today to find out. Days of rain can be exciting for Arizonans, but as we've already seen in Flagstaff it can lead to some serious flooding problems. "It's challenging when we get a lot of precipitation in a very short period of time," said state climatologist at ASU Erin Saffell. "That's the nature of our thunderstorms in summer."