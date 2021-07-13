Cancel
BoE keeping banker bonus guidance, but sees need to get back to normal

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it has no plans to change its guidance for banks on how much they can pay their staff as bonuses but a top official said it was important to get back to a “more normal setting” for bankers’ pay.

“We expect bank boards to be appropriately prudent in distributions they make both to their shareholders and to their staff, given the vital role that banks are going to play in supporting the recovery,” Deputy Governor Sam Woods told a news conference.

“So that is the message that we’re giving to the banks. But we think it’s quite important to get back to a more normal setting for these,” he said, saying rules in normal times allow for deferral and clawbacks of bonuses but left decisions with the boards of banks.

Britain’s departure from the European Union raised expectations that the bloc’s rules curbing payouts could be lifted. (Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)

