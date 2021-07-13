Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0