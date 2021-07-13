Cancel
2006 White Chevrolet Malibu

Roanoke Times
 13 days ago

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15507 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPG. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.

Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Black Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nice. Black exterior and Jet Black interior, LT trim. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Flex Fuel, 4x4. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ivy Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

Great Conditon. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! LS trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, S... Turbo Charged Engine SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Toasted Marshmallow Chevrolet Spark

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CV... ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot Rear Spoiler,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Camaro

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 28,345! Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot. Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Coliseum Gray Hyundai Tucson

* 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nice, GREAT MILES 19,213! LTZ trim. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION, SAFETY PACKAGE, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Mosaic Black Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

Nice, ONLY 13,538 Miles! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Sonic Silver Metallic Mazda CX-30

Sonic Silver Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 Preferred AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2002 Electron Blue Metallic Chevrolet Corvette

Clean CARFAX. Electron Blue Metallic 2002 Chevrolet Corvette ONLY 19000 MILES RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI LIKE NEW CONDITION. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Mustang

Nice, GREAT MILES 39,174! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, ECOBOOST PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUT... Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Magnetic Black Metallic Nissan Murano

Magnetic Black Metallic 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Chevrolet Confirms Corvette Z06 for 2023 Model Year

It’s been two years this week since Chevrolet pulled the covers off the 2020 Corvette Stingray, the first version of the American sports car to adopt a mid-engine layout. And, after plenty of rumors — and a pandemic-fueled delay — Chevy is finally confirming that the Corvette Z06 edition is coming.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Silver Kia Rio

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nice. Silver exterior and Gray interior, SX trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In, Affordable price tag; attractive interior; generous warranty. -Edmunds.com. CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Chevrolet Blazer Supply Is Worryingly Low

Thanks to its body-on-frame design, the last-generation Chevrolet Blazer was a highly capable off-roader. The same can't be said for the current unibody Blazer, which shares the same platform as the GMC Arcadia. Put simply, the new Blazer is not a threat to the Ford Bronco. Despite this, the new...
CarsWSJM

Chevrolet Bolt Recalled Again By GM

A software fix didn’t work, so now General Motors is going to recall 69,000 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for a second time to replace battery modules. The 2017-19 models have been linked to nine fires and two injuries. GM spokesman Dan Flores says they will do all they can to get the recall repairs completed as quickly as possible.
Carsmotorbiscuit.com

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2015 Chevrolet SS

If you want a rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered American sedan today, the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 are essentially your only options. Roll the clock back a few years, though, and four-door muscle cars like that were more common. However, some were more than just straight-line cruisers. And this week on Cars & Bids, you can get one of those cars: a 2015 Chevrolet SS.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Super White Toyota RAV4

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota 4Runner

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 46,686! $900 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, RUNNING BOARDS, RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH NAVI... Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

2006 Atlantic Blue Pearl/granite Gray Opal Subaru Outback

NO processing fee, AS -IS "Fixer Upper" NO Warranty, Some with VA State inspection Some with Rejection sticker. Known faults disclosed in writing posted on the side window. These vehicles are offered for a limited time then sent off to auction. REJECTED FOR AIRBAG LIGHT ON CATALYTIC CONVERTER. WIPERS.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Blue Ford Fusion Energi

Clean CARFAX. Blue 2020 Ford Fusion Energi SEL FWD E-CVT Automatic I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

