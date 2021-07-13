Cancel
Cardi B defends giving three-year-old daughter ‘£90,000’ diamond necklace for her birthday

Cardi B has defended giving her three-year-old daughter a diamond necklace for her birthday.

The “WAP” rapper celebrated her daughter Kulture’s birthday on Sunday (11 July), and revealed on Instagram that she had been given a “baby charm necklace” by designer Elliot Elianette.

“Her daddy out did [sic] me but I still got my baby nice,” Cardi captioned the video, which depicted Kulture smiling as her mother opened a box containing the necklace.

The necklace appeared to be comprised of a set of diamonds alongside five charms resembling a Birkin bag, the Chanel logo, Minnie Mouse, a heart wrapped in a pink bow and a letter “K”.

While it is unknown how much the necklace cost, a representative from the jewellery design company Brilliant Earth estimated to Us Magazine that it is worth up to $150,000 (£90,000).

The gift was quickly mocked and criticised on social media, with one fan writing: “Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck.”

Others expressed admiration for the gift, but wondered if it was appropriate for a child.

“That’s sweet but kids don’t care about that kind of stuff,” one fan commented. Another added: “She’s so tired of getting purses and bling that baby wants dolls, unicorn pony’s [sic] and candy.”

Responding to a since-deleted tweet criticising the gift, Cardi defended “spoiling” her daughter.

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner, do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled with toys & super educated,” she wrote. “If mommy & daddy fly, then so is my kids.”

After another fan questioned her stance that she would “live my childhood dreams thru [sic] my kids,” Cardi replied: “Yes why not? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and pools. My kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like five times in my childhood. Different flavour cereal not just Raisin Bran.”

The rapper has previously defended her purchases, most notably in December 2020 when fans called her “insensitive” for tweeting about potentially buying a $88,000 (£63,000) purse .

Elianette, the designer behind Kulture’s new necklace, is best known for designing the $24 million (£17 million) diamond once embedded in the head of rapper Lil Uzi Vert .

