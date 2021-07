Today, you likely rubbed your eyes, scratched your nose, wiped away a crumb from your mouth, or smoothed over your temples—or something in between. In fact, today, you likely touched your face dozens, if not hundreds of times, without even realizing it. And now's as good a time as any not only to become more aware of how often you touch your face, but to try to stop doing it so much. And we'll tell you why it's worth keeping your fingers off your face (or at least making an effort to cut down). "Our hands carry bacteria. When you touch your face, you can unwittingly spread oil, dirt and bacteria from your hands to your face," says Lucy Chen, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Miami, Fla. Dr. Chen adds that this act of spreading germs to our faces doesn't just trigger breakouts and clog pores, but it can also cause premature aging too.