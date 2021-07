For the first time, the 2021 MLB draft was held during the league’s All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. The three-day event was held around the mid-summer classic, and by all accounts, it went well. Although we cannot say for certain, this could be the way that major league baseball handles the draft for at least the near future. This notes column will focus on two leagues that we spend time with during the college baseball season, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the America East Conference. Let’s take a look at how they did on draft week.