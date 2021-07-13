Cancel
Oil Demand Surges, Market Set For Deficit And Volatility: IEA

By Richard LEIN
International Business Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil demand surged last month as rising vaccination rates helped underpin robust economic activity, but with OPEC+ nations pumping less than needed prices are set to be volatile until it reaches a deal to raise output, the IEA warned on Tuesday. A meeting of OPEC+ nations earlier this month was...

