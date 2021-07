A third wave peak of Covid infection across England is expected around mid-August and could lead to 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, government scientists believe.Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, warned that the NHS would experience pressure from an expected rise in serious illness from Covid once legal restrictions are lifted in England on 19 July.“What we would hope, if we all go very carefully over the next period, is that the next peak will be significantly lower than the peak we saw in January, which put huge pressure on the NHS,” he said at the...