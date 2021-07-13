Cancel
Combat Sports

The Bellator MMA Flyweight Title: A Visual History

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuietly, Bellator MMA’s second flyweight champion is finally ready to defend her new title. In the main event of Bellator 262 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Juliana Velasquez will defend the 125-pound strap against the surging Denise Kielholtz. The title fight arrives to considerably less fanfare than those of Velasquez’s predecessor, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, one of the promotion’s most recognizable faces and the signature star around which it built several cards in Hawaii.

