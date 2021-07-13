The Bellator MMA Flyweight Title: A Visual History

The UFC began running Fight Night events in 2005, capitalizing on the success of TUF and for the fans’ desire to see more of the TUF products. Time has gone on and the Fight Nights are no longer vehicles of TUF products, becoming light versions of PPV cards. Thus, they typically don’t have the highs and lows of PPV’s. So while I wouldn’t say UFC Vegas 32 was one of the all-time great events in UFC history, it was one of the all-time great Fight Night events in the history of the organizations. There was violent finishes, controversial judging, upsets, comebacks, and no shortage of drama. The main event saw TJ Dillashaw return from a two-and-a-half year absence to take a razor thin decision over Cory Sandhagen. While I’m firmly in the belief that contest deserves to be picked over with great intensity, I also figure there’s going to be plenty of other credible analysts who will pick over it, leaving the rest of the card bereft of analysis. Thus, I’m largely going to leave that undocumented and brush up on the rest of the card with my Unofficial Awards….