Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered Storms Rumble On

By Chris Bailey
kyweathercenter.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday, everybody. Storms have been a daily occurrence across the Commonwealth and there’s very little reason to believe this pattern changes much over the next week or so. This means additional showers and storms will be working through the area today, bringing the potential for a few big gusts of wind and torrential rains.

kyweathercenter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Drought#Rumble#A Better Chance#High Water#Extreme Weather#Commonwealth#Nao#Enso#Pdo#Tropics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

WATCH: Scattered strong/severe storms possible Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – TUESDAY:. Another cold front slides in from the north and produces scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon. The morning will start dry. After about 1-2pm we’ll watch for storms to develop. The best timeframe for strong to severe storms to move through will be between 1-7pm.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Scattered storms and heat return Tuesday

It was a hot start to the week in Middle Georgia, with highs warming to 97 degrees here in Macon. We started to see a few showers pop up this evening, but not with enough coverage to bring much cooling to the area. Tomorrow, as a stationary boundary slowly sags...
Talladega, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry and very warm. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with upper 70s in parts of west Alabama. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this morning. We have already seen heavy rain and lightning in parts of southern Shelby and Talladega counties around 4:30 AM. I can’t rule out the potential to see some patchy fog in a few spots. Just use caution if you encounter dense fog and use your low beams. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us with a partly cloudy sky with some scattered showers and storms across the Southeast. A stalled cold front will be responsible for our increasing rain chances today. We should heat up quickly into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values approaching the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama today from 11 AM to 7 PM for the potential to see heat indices climb into the 103°F to 107°F range. Please stay hydrated and take it easy if you have to work outside in the heat and humidity. We’ll introduce a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. With very little flow across the Southeast, storms that develop will likely be slow moving. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats. I can’t rule out the small threat for flash flooding where storms develop and barely move.
EnvironmentTelegraph

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan, where stormier conditions were forecast. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring heavy rains, strong winds and high waves to northeastern...
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan — An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan, where stormier conditions were forecast. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring heavy rains, strong winds and high waves to northeastern Japan...
Environmentwcn247.com

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region and has already affected some Olympics events. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall Wednesday. The tropical storm had winds of 44.7 mph around midday Tuesday off Japan’s central-eastern coast and is moving slowly north-northwest. It's forecast to weaken Wednesday before landfall about 340 miles northeast of Tokyo. At the Olympics, some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan, where stormier conditions were forecast. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring heavy rains, strong winds and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of...
EnvironmentNorwalk Hour

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan, where stormier conditions were forecast. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring heavy rains, strong winds and high waves to northeastern...
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Tuesday: still very hot with scattered storms

A few spotty storms Tuesday, highs in the 90s with a heat index as high as 104ºF. Huntsville International Airport topped out at 94ºF Monday making it 2021’s hottest day so far. Some scattered storms Tuesday keep us a little short of Monday’s heat, but it still gets quite hot: especially when you factor in the extremely high humidity.
Environmentwtvy.com

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog this morning, this afternoon will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are staying very warm in the 90s over the next 7 days with high humidity so it will feel even warmer than that when you step out the door. Rain chances are on the increase for the weekend.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Heat, humidity, and scattered storm continue this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have had some heavy downpours across the Suncoast especially through the morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon the coastal area dried out meanwhile showers fired up inland. These storms of the next couple of days being developed by a tropical ridge out in the Atlantic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy