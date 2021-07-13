Scattered Storms Rumble On

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry and very warm. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with upper 70s in parts of west Alabama. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this morning. We have already seen heavy rain and lightning in parts of southern Shelby and Talladega counties around 4:30 AM. I can’t rule out the potential to see some patchy fog in a few spots. Just use caution if you encounter dense fog and use your low beams. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us with a partly cloudy sky with some scattered showers and storms across the Southeast. A stalled cold front will be responsible for our increasing rain chances today. We should heat up quickly into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values approaching the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama today from 11 AM to 7 PM for the potential to see heat indices climb into the 103°F to 107°F range. Please stay hydrated and take it easy if you have to work outside in the heat and humidity. We’ll introduce a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. With very little flow across the Southeast, storms that develop will likely be slow moving. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats. I can’t rule out the small threat for flash flooding where storms develop and barely move.