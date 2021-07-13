Cox Communications’ Onsite Solar and Battery Energy System Goes Live in San Diego
Designed and built by PowerFlex – an EDF Renewables Company, the system marks the first solar plus storage project in the country for Cox Communications. San Diego CA— The solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage project built and serviced by PowerFlex – an EDF Renewables Company is now operating at Cox Communications’ corporate office in San Diego, reducing utility costs and improving sustainability at the Federal Blvd site.www.osidenews.com
