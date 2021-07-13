Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SoCalGas and SDG&E Recognized on Nationwide List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

osidenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies earned ranking in top 20 based on their excellence and quality of their IT workplace. San Diego CA— Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – sister utilities in the Sempra family of companies – have earned a spot in the top 20 of Large Companies on the IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2021 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT. The list recognizes the 100 top organizations in the U.S. that create meaningful work for their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

www.osidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Sempra Energy#Compensation And Benefits#Sdg#Solar Energy#San Diego Gas Electric#Idg#Computerworld#Sdg E#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Instagram
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy