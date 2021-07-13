SoCalGas and SDG&E Recognized on Nationwide List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Companies earned ranking in top 20 based on their excellence and quality of their IT workplace. San Diego CA— Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – sister utilities in the Sempra family of companies – have earned a spot in the top 20 of Large Companies on the IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2021 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT. The list recognizes the 100 top organizations in the U.S. that create meaningful work for their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.