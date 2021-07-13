Republican Club of Ocean Hills welcomes Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor District 5- July 21

Oceanside CA— On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Republican Club of Ocean Hills (RCOH) welcomes Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor District 5, as keynote speaker. Supervisor Desmond will provide his thoughts on the future of San Diego County, post pandemic! Jim Desmond has been a great representative for District 5 and all of San Diego throughout the COVID pandemic and as we strive to return to some level of normalcy!