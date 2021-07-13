Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

International Journal of Green Energy Publishes Peer-Reviewed Paper Describing American Manganese's Closed Loop Battery Recycling Process

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Closed-Loop Method Reduces Operational Costs and Eliminates Environmental Impacts of Wastewater. Successfully Demonstrated and Validated at Different Scales Using Practical Operating Conditions. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Battery Technologies#Lithium Ion Battery#Energy Technologies#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#American Manganese Inc#Amyzf#Fse#The Company#The American Manganese#Kemetco Research Inc#Contract Sciences#Chemical Process#Extractive Metallurgy#The Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentspartanburg.com

BMW Group Builds Closed-looped Recycling System

With a closed material cycle for production equipment made from hard metal, the BMW Group saves around seven tonnes of tungsten per year. By recycling used drilling and milling inserts from production equipment, the BMW Group reduces its annual consumption of the conflict resource tungsten by seven tonnes. This new and sustainable material cycle is being implemented with immediate effect in all German and Austrian BMW plants.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Scalable Solvent-Based Fabrication of Thermo-Responsive Polymer Nanocomposites for Battery Safety Regulation

Mingqian Li (a), Panpan Xu (a), Suk-woo Lee (b), Bum-young Jung (b), Zheng Chen (1,3,4,5) ((1) Department of NanoEngineering, University of California San Diego, United States. (2) LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Korea. (3) Program of Chemical Engineering, University of California San Diego, United States. (4) Program of Materials Science and Engineering, University of California San Diego, United States. (5) Sustainable Power & Energy Center (SPEC), University of California San Diego, United States. )
Businessdallassun.com

American Manganese Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. American Manganese currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol 'AMYZF.'
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

EU Recommendation for the Collection & Recycling of Light-EV Batteries

Originally published on EU SCIENCE HUB, The European Commission’s science and knowledge service. A study recently published by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre assesses how best to identify at the European level an additional fifth category of batteries — those used for Light Means of Transport (LMT) such as e-bikes and similar new products — which would ensure their appropriate collection and recycling.
Businessresourceworld.com

Patriot Battery to merge with Global Green Energy

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [CSE-PMET, OTCQB-RGDCF, FSE-R9GA] announced that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated July 20, 2021 with Global Green Energy Acquisition Corp., an arm’s length private British Columbia corporation, and REE Metals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which Patriot will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Global Green by way of “three-cornered” amalgamation.
Industrybirminghamnews.net

American Manganese Prepares for Final Stages of the Wenden Stockpile Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing Project

AMY Project is Funded by the Defense Logistics Agency, Manager of the U.S. National Defense Stockpile. Purified Manganese Sulfate Solution Prepared as Feed for Electrolytic Manganese Metal Production. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that...
Businessclevelandstar.com

American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Shelf Prospectus') with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Synlogic Publishes Papers In Nature Journals Demonstrating Proof-of-Mechanism And Potential Of Synthetic Biotic Platform For The Treatment Of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, announced today the publication of two papers in the journals Nature Metabolism and Communications Biology. The publications detail findings from a first-in-human study of investigational Synthetic Biotic™ medicine SYNB1618 and the development of a mechanistic model to predict the function of an engineered bacterial therapeutic in healthy volunteers and Phenylketonuria (PKU) patients. These data add to the growing body of scientific research demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Synthetic Biotic™ medicines for the treatment of PKU.
Environmenttheiet.org

EU battery recycling regulations should be adopted globally

Efforts to decarbonise transport could receive a huge boost through new European Union regulations on batteries, set to come into force from January 2022, but they also risk disadvantaging European firms, scientists have said. Experts from Newcastle University, the University of Birmingham, the University of California, amongst others, have written...
Energy Industrynanowerk.com

Bottling clean energy in chemical bonds (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) For renewable energy and energy storage technologies, variation is the name of the game. The intensity of the natural resources that provide renewable energy varies from day to day, as well as season to season. Spring brings high winds to scour the deserts and fills rivers with snowmelt. Summer is synonymous with long sunlit hours before the days shorten as fall transitions into winter.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Breakwater Energy expands water recycling capacity

Jul. 24—A number of influences are shaking up energy-related water operations in the Permian Basin, chief among them concerns about fresh water supplies and the environmental impact of disposal. For Breakwater Energy Partners, those concerns influence company operations. But it's the link between water disposal and seismicity that is shaking...
Environmentelkrivermn.gov

Energy City Insights - Curbside Recycling and Trash Service

Residents in Elk River are provided curbside recycling and trash service by either Randy’s Environmental Services or Republic Services. In December 2020, Randy’s was acquired by Republic Services and a few things have changed since then, including some cart swapping, and staffing shortages currently being addressed by both companies. Check...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Why there are limits to the infinite growth in solar power

A few lonely researchers have been warning for years that solar energy is facing a fundamental challenge – but so far nobody seems to be listening to them. Their theory: The breakneck growth of the industry could stop very abruptly. Because: The more solar power is fed into the grid, the less it is ultimately worth it for the producers, at least under certain criteria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy