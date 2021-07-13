Cancel
Public Health

Health startup MediCircle brings AI-powered rapid COVID-19 test to India

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI diagnostics startup MediCircle Health has recently introduced in India a rapid spectrometry-based test that employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19. WHAT IT DOES. Spectral Instant Test (SpectraLIT) is a point-of-care diagnostic platform that performs spectral analysis to accurately and instantly determine if a spectral pattern of...

