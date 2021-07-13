Cancel
India

Brickbat: Cow Dung

By Charles Oliver
Reason.com
Reason.com
 13 days ago
Indian journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam have been held in prison for more than 45 days under the National Security Act after they each posted on social media that cow dung and cow urine will not cure COVID-19. They posted after the death of Tikendra Singh, head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Manipur. Many BJP leaders have touted the use of traditional Indian medicine, including cow dung and cow urine, in the treatment of COVID-19.

Reason.com

Reason.com

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

