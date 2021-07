Open water swimming is a popular pastime in the UK, particularly during the hotter summer months. However, a recent spate of tragedies in England and Scotland have prompted warnings from rescue services, urging people to understand the risks posed by swimming in open water.The activity is used to describe swimming in rivers, lakes, natural pools and the sea. Many people swim in these places recreationally, but it is important to understand how to do so safely.According to the National Water Safety Forum, an estimated 40 people have drowned in the UK since the heatwave began on 14 July. This is...