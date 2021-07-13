Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie meets his idol Tatis Jr. in sweet moment

DENVER, Colo. — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is the favorite player to many young baseball fans growing up today, with one major exception: his own son Charlie.

Fernando Tatis. Jr. is Charlie’s favorite player. So the Freeman family made it their mission to have the two meet during All-Star Week out in Denver.

Chelsea Freeman chronicled their son’s journey to meet his idol on her social media accounts. On Monday night, Charlie’s dream became a reality at the Home Run Derby.

What a sweet moment for Charlie to meet his idol Tatis, who later invited him to sit during the Home Run Derby with him.

The San Diego Padres star is the reason why Charlie, who turns five in September, was so excited for his dad to make it to the All-Star Game again.

“Charlie really wanted me to make it so he could meet Fernando Tatis, Jr.. That was the only thing he wanted me to do was to make it so he could meet him,” Freddie Freeman told reporters earlier this month after his selection.

Both Freeman and Tatis Jr. will start for the National League during Tuesday’s night All-Star Game at Coors Field.

For Freeman, it will be his fifth All-Star appearance. The reigning league MVP has struggled early in the 2021 season, but his bat has come around as the season has progressed.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is also in Denver as a reserve player. Meanwhile, Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss playing in the All-Star Game after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Saturday.

