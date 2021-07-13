USD/JPY: Downside pressure loses momentum – UOB

Risks on the USD/JPY pair are titled to the downside, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the pair trading between 106.00 and 112.00 over the next weeks. “JPY positioning according to the weekly IMM data has become extreme. Based on z-score analysis covering a 2-year window, the current short position amongst Leveraged Funds and Asset Managers & Institutional Investors is close to 2 standard deviations from the average – the last time this happened was back in November 2015. That marked a point when USD/JPY peaked at levels over 120.00 before heading sharply lower in 2016. We are not suggesting that scale of rally for the JPY now (above 120 to 100) but more that the current level of shorts is at an historical extreme and if risk aversion was to intensify, we could well see a sharp correction lower in USD/JPY.”