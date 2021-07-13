Cancel
USD/JPY: Downside pressure loses momentum – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra losses look negated in case USD/JPY manages to surpass the 110.55 level, comment FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘trade between 109.85 and 110.30’ yesterday. However, it rose to 110.40 before closing on a firm note at 110.35 (+0.18%). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. That said, USD could grind higher from here but a clear break of the strong resistance at 110.55 is unlikely. On the downside, a breach of 110.00 (minor support is at 110.15) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.”

The central bank confirmed that they will stick to their ultra-loose monetary policy until inflation rises to 2% "well ahead" of their forecast period, which translates to around 12-18 months. With inflation remaining low, this dampened hiking expectations, which could become a major contributor to further weakness in the pair.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Pressure

The continued flight of investors from risk amid fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable, which threatens the global openness, contributed to a continuous downward pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair. Its losses last week affected the 1.1753 support level, its lowest in three months, and followed the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The continued flexibility of the euro-dollar exchange rate has divided opinion among analysts as market attention turns toward the July policy decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the next test of whether the single European currency can continue to challenge the dollar's allure.
AUD/USD downside compelling for the days ahead

AUD/USD downside expectations as the markets buy into the US dollar. The FOMC and domestic CPI data will be the focus for the week ahead. AUD/USD is starting the week off flat in a quiet beginning to what is expected to bring plenty of actin considering what is at stake in the Federal Open Market Committee.
GBP/USD: Short-term momentum improves – UOB

Cable is still seen trading within the 1.3600-1.3830 range in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘1.3780 is not expected to come into the picture’. The subsequent advance in GBP exceeded our expectations as it rose to a high of 1.3787. The advance is overbought but there is scope for GBP to test 1.3800. The major resistance at 1.3830 is unlikely to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 1.3720 (minor support is at 1.3740) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside extension

The price is meeting a 61.8% Fibonacci confluence with prior lows and the 21-day EMA which would be expected to act as a tough level of resistance. Bears will be seeking a break of the dynamic trendline support to target fresh lows towards 0.6850. The bears will need to get...
USD/JPY: Longs need stops below 109.50

USDJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 110.35/45 & bottomed exactly at the first target of 110.10/00. Same levels apply for today. EURJPY unfortunately overran very strong resistance at 129.80/130.00. Stop above 130.20 was 10 pips too tight. However we are now holding below this level. CADJPY beat strong resistance...
EUR/USD loses momentum above 1.1800 post-ECB

EUR/USD gathers further traction and surpasses 1.1800. The ECB left the monetary conditions unchanged, as expected. Focus now shifts to Chairwoman Lagarde’s press conference. EUR/USD picks up extra pace and regains the 1.18 mark and a tad above following the ECB’s interest rate decision. EUR/USD now looks to Lagarde. EUR/USD...
Outlook for USD/JPY remains mixed – UOB

USD/JPY could now trade within the 109.50-110.70 range in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected USD to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘a break of the strong resistance at 110.20 is unlikely’. The subsequent USD strength exceeded our expectation as it rose 110.38. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and USD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, USD is more likely to trade sideways between 109.95 and 110.45.”
NZD/USD: A drop to 0.6870 is not ruled out – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could still slip back to the 0.6870 region in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘consolidate and trade between 0.6895 and 0.6950’ yesterday. NZD subsequently dipped to 0.6894 before rebounding strongly to 0.6977. The rebound appears to be overdone and NZD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, NZD is more likely to trade between 0.6920 and 0.6980.”
GBP/USD now moved into a consolidative range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is now seen navigating the 1.3600-1.3830 range in the near term. 24-hour view: “We noted yesterday that GBP ‘is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected GBP to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.3585 and 1.3670’. Our view for consolidation was incorrect as GBP dipped to 1.3591 before staging a surprisingly sharp rebound (high has been 1.3723 during late NY hours). The rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to edge higher to 1.3750 first before a pullback can be expected. The next resistance at 1.3780 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3670 but only a breach of 1.3635 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
USD/JPY vulnerable to a downside correction – MUFG

Risks on the USD/JPY pair are titled to the downside, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the pair trading between 106.00 and 112.00 over the next weeks. “JPY positioning according to the weekly IMM data has become extreme. Based on z-score analysis covering a 2-year window, the current short position amongst Leveraged Funds and Asset Managers & Institutional Investors is close to 2 standard deviations from the average – the last time this happened was back in November 2015. That marked a point when USD/JPY peaked at levels over 120.00 before heading sharply lower in 2016. We are not suggesting that scale of rally for the JPY now (above 120 to 100) but more that the current level of shorts is at an historical extreme and if risk aversion was to intensify, we could well see a sharp correction lower in USD/JPY.”
NZD/USD vulnerable to further downside

NZD/USD bulls are seeking a firmer correction today in slightly improved risk sentiment. Analysts, however warn of the bird’s vulnerability. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6916 and is trading down …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
GBP/USD: Door open for a move to 1.3550 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD could slip back to the 1.3550 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “GBP plummeted to 1.3573 yesterday before rebounding to close at 1.3628 (-0.33%). Downward momentum has slowed somewhat and this combined with oversold conditions suggests that GBP is unlikely to weaken further. For today, GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade between 1.3585 and 1.3670.”
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Momentum

This is the lowest in more than three months and was stable around it at the time of writing the analysis. As I mentioned at the beginning of this week's trading, it will remain under pressure until the European Central Bank, led by Lagarde, announces an update of its monetary policies tomorrow, Thursday. The increase in injuries and global fears of the outbreak of the Corona Delta variable negatively affects the morale of investors to take on risk.
AUD/USD Gains Bearish Momentum, 0.7250 Next?

AUD/USD is following a bearish path and it broke the 0.7400 support. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.7410 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD remains well below 1.1850, GBP/USD accelerated lower below 1.3700. Crude oil price declined heavily below the $70.00 support zone. AUD/USD Technical Analysis.
Chart Art: Back-to-Back Yen Trends With USD/JPY and NZD/JPY

I know you like them trend trades so I got you not one, but TWO opportunities to play today. USD/JPY is switching channels! After breaking below an ascending channel support, USD/JPY looks committed to staying inside a descending channel on the 4-hour time frame. If that’s not enough to get...
Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD

USD/CAD is trading at 1.2719; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2935. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2390. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2305.
NZD/USD downside breakout, heading to 0.68 handle

NZD/USD finally follows other commodity currencies and breaks out to the downside today. Overall risk-off sentiments overwhelm speculations of RBNZ rate hike. Technically, fall from 0.7463 is seen as a correction to whole up trend from 0.5467. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.7104 resistance holds. Next target is 100% projection of 0.7463 to 0.6942 from 0.7315 at 0.6794.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sees a dead cat bounce as downside risks persist

GBP/JPY’s recovery remains capped below 150.00. The cross spots a bear flag on the four-hour chart. The price is recovering from the oversold region. GBP/JPY has paused its five-day downtrend, although the recovery remains capped by 150.00, leaving the pair almost unchanged on the day. The bears are looking to...
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Aversion in Favor of Yen

It was a strong catalyst for the US dollar to complete its sharp gains against the rest of the other major currencies. The Japanese yen is also one of the most important safe havens. The demand for the stronger dollar, which explains the sharp collapse of the US dollar against USD/JPY to the cusp of support 109.00 as it settles around the 109.50 level in the beginning of trading today, Tuesday.

