USD/JPY: Downside pressure loses momentum – UOB
Extra losses look negated in case USD/JPY manages to surpass the 110.55 level, comment FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: "We expected USD to 'trade between 109.85 and 110.30' yesterday. However, it rose to 110.40 before closing on a firm note at 110.35 (+0.18%). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. That said, USD could grind higher from here but a clear break of the strong resistance at 110.55 is unlikely. On the downside, a breach of 110.00 (minor support is at 110.15) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased."
