The continued flight of investors from risk amid fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable, which threatens the global openness, contributed to a continuous downward pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair. Its losses last week affected the 1.1753 support level, its lowest in three months, and followed the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The continued flexibility of the euro-dollar exchange rate has divided opinion among analysts as market attention turns toward the July policy decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the next test of whether the single European currency can continue to challenge the dollar's allure.