Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

USD/CAD: Loonie to lose its luster through 2022 – CIBC

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the loonie is still the top performer against the greenback in the G-10 this year, it has started to shed those gains. Economists at CIBC look for CAD to continue to unwind gains in the coming months as the Fed’s tone becomes increasingly hawkish relative to the Bank of Canada.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cibc#Usd#Cad#Inflation#G 10#Cibc#Fed#The Bank Of Canada#Usd Cad#Iii#Canadian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
DailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
Currencies95.5 FM WIFC

Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered near its strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. The greenback was also close to a 12-day...
BusinessDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breakout Chance Shifts Into View

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, Economic event risks - Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar starts week on the upswing ahead of a busy week. Heavy week of economic data, central bank decisions on the docket. NZD/USD technical outlook improving on confluent set of chart signals. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting

* Dollar index down 0.2% against its rivals (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Theater & Danceinvesting.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Gold, Oil In Delicate Dance Ahead Of Fed

It’s Fed week, so anything goes as far as the trade of commodities to stocks, forex and Treasuries are concerned. But in the end, the Federal Reserve’s impact on gold , oil and other natural resource markets isn’t likely to be very different from what it has been for months, if reading the tea leaves on the central bank is right.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD on a firmer footing, approaches 1.1800

EUR/USD reverses the recent weakness and re-targets 1.1800. German IFO survey came in short of estimates in July. US housing data, Dallas Fed Index next in the US docket. The single currency leaves part of the recent selling pressure behind and now pushes EUR/USD closer to the key 1.1800 neighbourhood on Monday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Focus on FOMC after closing the week below 200-DMA

USD/CAD booked the first weekly loss in four, well off multi-month highs. Impressive recovery in WTI prices knocked off USD/CAD amid record-high equities. USD/CAD eyes deeper correction after closing the week below the key 200-DMA barrier. All eyes are on the FOMC decision in the big week ahead. USD/CAD witnessed...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED. Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates. Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting. Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates gains ahead of Fed

The dollar retained its strength heading into the weekly close but was unable to extend gains. Appetite for high-yielding assets dented demand for the greenback, while US indexes closed at all-time highs. Government bond yields maintained the positive tone, and settled near the upper end of their weekly range, also reflecting a better market mood.
Marketsfidelity.com

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

* Potential "Golden Cross" in dollar index seen lifting it * But dollar's rally may be losing steam -analyst * Focus on Fed meeting next week * Economists expect Fed to advance discussions in tapering (Adds new comment, updates prices) By. Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. NEW YORK. ,. July 23. (Reuters) -...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: Driver of DXY rally switches from yield spreads to risk sentiment – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the US dollar to remain bid in near-term but concerns over global growth and a tighter Federal Reserve policy should ease later this year. They mentioned the US dollar Index (DXY) rally is approaching key resistance levels near the YTD high at 93.43; they see that a sharp unwind of USD shorts has reinforced the upward momentum but should be less important going forward.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD firms within bearish weekly correction

USD/CAD bulls move in as US dollar firms. US oil and BoC sentiment supporting the CAD, but weekly technicals remain bullish. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2575 and u slightly by 0.14% after climbing from a low of 1.2529 and reaching a high of 1.2594. On Monday, the pair touched a five-month low at 1.2807.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest gains, around 1.2570-75 region

USD/CAD edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight heavy losses. A softer USD held bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong move up. Subdued oil prices also did little to influence the loonie or provide any meaningful impetus. The USD/CAD pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds from 12-day-old support on WTI pullback

USD/CAD edges higher, snaps two-day downtrend amid subdued session. US dollar struggles for clear direction after Wednesday’s pullback amid mixed clues. WTI consolidates the heaviest daily gains in three months on covid woes, stockpile increase. ECB, second-tier US-Canada data will be important for fresh impulse. USD/CAD edges higher around 1.2580,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops toward 1.2700 amid modest oil rebound

USD/CAD lost its traction after rising above 1.2800 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains around 93.00. Positive shift seen in risk sentiment is helping crude oil stage a rebound. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and advanced beyond 1.2800 for the first time in five months. With risk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy