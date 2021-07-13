Khabib: Conor McGregor Is 'Finished', Would Lose to Poirier 100 out of 100 Times
Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't mince words when assessing what would happen if Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier again following the latter's victory at Saturday's UFC 264. "What is gonna happen?" he said during a discussion with Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I don't think something's gonna happen. The judges gave Dustin Poirier a 10-8. He mauled [Conor McGregor] in [the first] round. If they fight 100 times, Dustin is gonna beat him 100 times."bleacherreport.com
